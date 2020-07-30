KTM announces free extended warranty, roadside assistance and more with every new booking

To encourage brand aspirants to own a KTM motorcycle, the brand has rolled out a set of offers for an extended warranty, roadside assistance, and also a chance to win an Apple iPhone or KTM merchandise.

By:Updated: Jul 30, 2020 1:46 PM
cheapest 250cc ktm 250 dukeKTM 250 Duke

KTM India has announced a new scheme for its prospective customers, offering a number of benefits and a chance to win items likes an Apple iPhone 11 for a limited time period. KTM says the package on offer is worth Rs 5,000 and will be available on every new motorcycle booking. The package includes a free three-year extended warranty over and above the existing two-year warranty, free one-year roadside assistance with coverage across the country, and a chance to win an iPhone 11 or KTM merchandise every week. The offer is valid till 20th September 2020. The modalities of participation and contest announcements will be provided on the official social media handles of KTM.

To further encourage brand aspirants to own a KTM, the value proposition has been raised by providing these limited period offers. All that the customers have to do is to book their favourite KTM to avail the benefits, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said.

First launched in India in 2012, KTM has expanded its network to over 365 cities through 460 stores. KTM has a strong customer base of over 2.7 lakh. In January this year, KTM launched the upgraded BS-VI versions of its lineup.

Also read: Now bring home a KTM 390 Adventure for Rs 6,999 a month: New finance schemes announced!

Earlier this month, to push sales of the new 390 Adventure, KTM announced an attractive EMI scheme starting at Rs 6,999 per month. The finance plan comprises of 80 percent coverage of the on-road price. Currently, KTM 390 Adventure is on sale in India at a price of Rs 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The price hike for the BS6 KTM bikes ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000, but about Rs 10,000 for the 200 Duke as it has been given a substantial overhaul in design and gets new features as well. The BS6 390 Duke with a price tag of Rs 2.53 lakh and 44 hp still remains a steal in its segment and beyond.

