KTM 390 Adventure X vs Hero XPulse, RE Himalayan and Yezdi Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure X vs competition — XPulse, Himalayan and Yezdi Adventure: which ADV would you pick?

KTM India has launched a stripped-down and more affordable version of its 390 Adventure motorcycle in India at Rs. 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Touted as the KTM 390 Adventure X, the motorcycle is around Rs. 58,000 cheaper than the standard 390 ADV. In this segment, it rivals other adventure bikes such as the Hero XPulse, Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Yezdi Adventure.

KTM 390 Adventure X vs competition: Engine

Producing 43 bhp and costing Rs. 2.80 lakh, the KTM Adventure X is the most powerful and the most expensive of the lot.

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X is powered by a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that produces 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 390 Adventure X gets an assist & slipper clutch, USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are via disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard.

At 43 bhp, the KTM Adventure X is the most powerful of the lot as the Hero Xpulse 200 produces 18.9 bhp, Himalayan propels 24 bhp while the Yezdi Adventure cranks up 29.7 bhp

KTM 390 Adventure X vs competition: XPulse

Hero Xpulse 200 4V (left) and the discontinued Xpulse 200 2V (right).

Hero Xpulse 200 is the most affordable adventure bike in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.38 lakh. The Xpulse 200 4V is powered by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed manual. The motorcycle also gets a fancy Rally Edition with superior hardware for off-roading capabilities offered at a higher price of Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom. The Xpulse 200 4V cranks up 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm. Wondering why the Hero Xpulse 200 2V was discontinued in India? Here why!

KTM 390 Adventure X vs competition: RE Himalayan

Royal Enfield’s mass-market ADV that popularised adventure riding in India, the Himalayan is priced from Rs 2.16 lakh, ex-showroom. The Himalayan is powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 24 bhp and 32 Nm of torque while being paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A more powerful Himalayan 450 is set to be introduced by the company in India soon.

KTM 390 Adventure X vs competition: Yezdi Adventure

Yezdi made a comeback in India last year with three motorcycles – Scrambler, Roadster and Adventure. The Yezdi Adventure is priced at Rs 2.13 lakh, ex-showroom powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected DOHC engine that churns out 29.7 bhp and 29.9 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM 390 Adventure X vs competition: Price

The new 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X is the most expensive of the lot at Rs. 2.80 lakh and the Hero Xpulse is the most affordable at Rs. 1.38 lakh, ex-showroom. The Yezdi Adventure is priced at Rs. 2.13 lakh while te Royal Enfield Himalayan costs Rs. 2.16 lakh, ex-showroom.