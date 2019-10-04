KTM 390 Adventure spied testing in India: To make global debut next month

KTM 390 Adventure may be one of the most anticipated motorcycles to launch in India that a lot of enthusiasts have put their purchase decision on hold before the baby adventure KTM is rolled out. Expected to make its global debut at the upcoming 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Italy next month, the 390 Adventure has been seen wearing panniers and a top box over at the rear in the image posted by the good folks at Rushlane. It will be powered by the same engine that powers the naked version 390 Duke, but it will be tuned to suit touring and off-road requirements.

The 390 Duke's 373cc single-cylinder engine makes 43 hp and 37 Nm of torque, so expect similar power figures from 390 Adventure but expectantly with differently tuned gear ratios and throttle response.

The upcoming 390 Adventure will come with a 19" and 17" spoke wheel setup with dual-purpose Continental tyres. It is expected to come with a TFT coloured instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity like the 390 Duke.

Other features would likely include all LED lighting, knuckle guards, luggage panniers and several other accessories as well. The motorcycle will come with disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) which is expected to be switchable.

KTM is likely to launch the 390 Adventure in more than one variant. The one seen testing on Indian roads is said to be the standard variant with more road-oriented ergonomics and there is another one on the cards - one that would feature more off-road friendly bits.

Expected to launch in the early months of 2020, the new KTM 390 Adventure will go up against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan, Kawasaki Versys X-300 and the BMW G 310 GS in its segment. Expect a substantial premium in its price tag compared to the KTM 390 Duke at about Rs 3 lakh.

Photo: Rushlane