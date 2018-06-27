KTM 390 Adventure spied again: KTM’s most affordable ADV bike to launch in India in 2019

KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted testing yet again and this time, it appears the Austrian brand is closer to settling on a production-ready version of it. The test unit is seen with an LED headlamp, mirrors, indicators and a number plate, indicating it is inching closer to rolling out on the road soon. The motorcycle in the image posted on the Bikesocial shows wire-spoke wheels. This is not the first time we've seen the 390 Adventure on test. We first saw it in 2016, but the current test mule looks almost unrecognisable compared to the previous one.

KTM 390 Adventure will be the smallest and most affordable ADV motorcycle in the company's product lineup. The engine, frame and swingarm on the latest 390 Adventure prototype all appear to have been borrowed directly from the 390 Duke.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure

The main chassis is a tubular steel trellis, and appears to have been borrowed from the Duke. The swingarm is KTM’s trademark externally-reinforced unit. It will be powered by a 43 hp 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

The wheels and suspension are very different when compared to the KTM 390 Duke, and it looks focussed on off-road capabilities. It is styled with inspiration from bigger KTM adventure motorcycles like 1290 Super Adventure. The wheels appear to be a 19-inch in the front and a 17-inch at the rear.

KTM 390 Adventure will be equipped with rectangular LCD display for an instrument cluster, and will likely be the same unit found on the KTM 390 Duke. The Adventure version is expected to match the 390 Duke in terms of electronics. There will be switchable ABS (anti-lock braking system) with the 'Supermoto' mode. It will also feature KTM My Ride to connect a smartphone with phone calls and music controls on the handlebar.

The KTM 390 Adventure will be built at Bajaj’s factory in India, and as confirmed by Bajaj recently it will be launched in the coming year.