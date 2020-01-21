KTM 390 Adventure launched at Rs 2.99 lakh: Bookings, deliveries & all you need to know!

Finally! After making us wait for long, the KTM 390 Adventure has been launched in India. The adventure tourer has been priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and bookings for the same have commenced at the company's dealerships across India. The KTM 390 Adventure was showcased in India for the first time the 2019 India Bike Week in Goa. Powering the KTM 390 Adventure is the same 373cc, single-cylinder engine that powers its naked cousin - the 390 Duke. The fuel-injected motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 43hp and 37Nm. Transmission is a six-speed unit with a slipper clutch and interestingly, the bike gets a bi-directional as standard. The engine is now BS6 compliant and it now produces the same power and torque as the 390 Duke.

Suspension system of the bike comprises of 43mm inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The motorcycle rides on 100/90-19 tyre front and 130/18-17 rear Metzeler Tourance tyres. The off-road junkies would be disappointed as the KTM 390 Adventure has been launched only with alloy wheels as of now. In terms of safety, the bike gets a cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as standard. Other features on the KTM 390 Adventure include all-LED headlamp with LED DRLs, traction control system and an off-road mode.

The 390 Adventure tips the scales at 162 kg and has been assisted with a 14.5-litre fuel tank. The bike gets coloured TFT instrument cluster along with smartphone Bluetooth connectivity via KTM My Ride application for Calls, music & turn-by-turn navigation. The feature is being offered as optional. In terms of competition, the new KTM 390 Adventure goes up against the likes of the recently updated Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G310 GS in the segment. Deliveries for the bike are expected to begin in just a few days from now.

