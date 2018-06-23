KTM 390 Adventure: India launch, price and top things to know

Adventure motorcycle segment in India is all set to see some major disruption with the launch of new premium motorcycles in this segment. BMW Motorrad has already commenced the bookings of its BMW G 310 GS adventure bike in India and last week Bajaj confirmed the launch of KTM 390 adventure in India in 2019. From commuters to sports bikes, every segment is seeing new launches and the adventure motorcycle segment is the next big trend in the Indian two-wheeler space. KTM Duke 390 India launch is confirmed but more details on this motorcycle including the price are still under wraps. However, there a lot to expect from the new KTM 390 motorcycle.

Top things to know about KTM 390 Adventure India launch:

Features and design:

The design of the KTM 390 Adventure is likely to get the family design with the face of the bike resembling the new KTM 390 Duke. Expect the new KTM to get identical headlights, similar fancy colour schemes to go along with the family look and a full-colour TFT instrument panel. KTM 390 Adventure will be a focused adventure tourer motorcycle and will offer various riding modes including an off-roading mode as well with switchable ABS. KTM will plant a larger fuel tank and better fuel efficiency on the Duke 390's new sibling. The trellis frame on the 390 Duke is expected to be upgraded on the KTM Adventure 390 which will ensure a completely new design along with a new swingarm. It is expected to get 19-inch spoked wheels on the front and 17-inch rear wheel.

KTM 390 Adventure India: Engine and performance:

The KTM 390 Adventure will be powered by the same single-cylinder, 373 cc, liquid-cool engine as on the KTM 390 Duke. The engine will, of course, be returned to deliver a maximum power of about 42 hp and peak torque of 37 Nm. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and will be different than the ones on the 390 Duke. The engine is likely to be tuned to ensure torque kicking in at lower RPMs to for better traction. Expect the KTM 390 Adventure top speed also to be the highest in the segment along with the quickest acceleration. KTM has been a pioneer in making off-road motorcycles and its rich experience at Dakar rally will help the company to quickly roll out the new motorcycle.

KTM Adventure 390 Variants:

For the moment, it is only confirmed that KTM 390 Adventure will be launched in India next year. It is unclear on the number of variants of this bike that will come to India. However, KTM might surprise us with more than one variants and might also include the Scrambler-style prototype that has been spotted testing several times in Europe. The motorcycle has been spotted with differ wheel sizes on different body types. KTM 390 Adventure will open up a new segment for Bajaj in India and eventually more than one variant will be launched in the country. With Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles also expected by 2020, the company will be present in all growing motorcycle segment in India.

KTM 390 Adventure India Price:

The price of KTM Adventure 390 in India is expected to be about Rs 35,000 - 40,000 above the price of KTM 390 Duke that costs Rs 2.3 lakh (Ex-Delhi). However, it might also undercut the prices of its BMW and Kawasaki rivals. Expect the price of this new motorcycle to be around 2.80-2.89 lakh (Ex-showroom).