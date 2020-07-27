Now bring home a KTM 390 Adventure for Rs 6,999 a month: New finance schemes announced!

The finance plan comprises of 80 percent coverage of the on-the-road price. Currently, the KTM 390 Adventure is on sale in India at a price of Rs 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bajaj Finance Ltd and HDFC Bank are currently providing some attractive finance schemes.

By:Updated: Jul 27, 2020 4:01 PM

The KTM 390 Adventure has now become more accessible for the buyers here in India. The company has recently announced some attractive finance schemes on its entry-level ADV for India. Interested buyers can now purchase the bike with EMIs starting at Rs 6,999 per month. Moreover, the finance plan comprises of 80 percent coverage of the on-the-road price. Currently, the KTM 390 Adventure is on sale in India at a price of Rs 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The finance offers are currently provided by Bajaj Finance Ltd and HDFC Bank and these include up to 95% finance coverage along with lower interest rates and also flexible tenures. In addition to these offers, one can also exchange his or her old bike for a brand new KTM 390 Adventure and the KTM India dealerships are also geared up for the same.

Speaking on the announcement of said offers, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said that KTM 390 Adventure is a pivotal addition to the company’s expanding portfolio. He also said that the model has seen a phenomenal response since its launch and holds the promise of offering a truly capable and versatile adventure tourer to the biking enthusiasts. Narang adds that while the KTM 390 Adventure has seen a very high purchase intent, one of the opportunities the brand sees in accelerating ownership is to make the model more accessible to the enthusiasts.

He concluded his statement by saying that the finance schemes created with partners like Bajaj Finance Ltd & HDFC Bank are expected to address this opportunity and inspire a lot of customers to upgrade. KTM entered India in the year 2012 and since then, the brand has grown its presence to 365+ cities with 460 stores. The KTM 390 Adventure goes up against the likes of the BMW G 310 GS in the segment.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!

