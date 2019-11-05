2020 KTM 390 Adventure is finally here! BMW G310 GS rival likely to launch at IBW in December

KTM 390 Adventure based on the hot seller KTM 390 Duke has finally been revealed at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show currently underway in Italy. We'd seen test mules of the motorcycle quite a number of times now and so some of the details were known. But now, it is out in flesh. So, here's all that we know now.

The 2020 390 Adventure is powered by the same 373.2cc single-cylinder engine that powers the 390 Duke. So, it makes the same 44hp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The final drive ratio also remains the same as the 390 Duke. However, the 390 Adventure will come with switchable traction control.

The new 2020 KTM 390 Adventure picks design cues from the larger 790 Adventure with an identical design language complete with an LED headlamp along with the tank extensions. It gets a tall windscreen and a deflector as well.

Only one version of the KTM 390 Adventure has been unveiled and it comes with alloy wheels wrapped with dual-purpose tyres. There are speculations that there may be a version with spoke wheels later. It gets all essential protective bits like knuckle guard, engine bash plate, and grab rails.

Since it is based on the 390 Duke, the frame is the same split Trellis type and the seat height is 858 mm. It gets raised handlebars for improved comfort and control on off-road as well. The most affordable adventure bike in KTM's lineup, the 390 Adventure comes with TFT instrument cluster.

The suspension setup includes WP 43 mm upside-down forks with 170 mm travel and a monoshock at the rear with 177 mm travel. Braking comes from 320 mm disc up front and a 230 mm unit at the rear with switchable ABS. Fuel tank capacity of the 390 Adventure is 14.5 litres and it weighs 158 kg (dry) – about 8 kg heavier than the 390 Duke.

The 390 Adventure will be manufactured in India at Bajaj's Chakan facility and it will be exported globally from here. KTM India is expected to introduce the 390 Adventure in the country during the upcoming India Bike Week in December, however, it could be launched by early 2020. Rivaling the likes of BMW G310 GS and Kawasaki Versys-X 300, expect a price tag of about Rs 3-3.3 lakh (ex-showroom)