KTM 390 Adventure bookings open at select dealerships at prices starting Rs 10,000

Yes, the wait is getting closer and closer to an end and it is now only about a month left between you and your brand new KTM 390 Adventure. Well, that is if you are planning to buy one and if you are - we've got good news - bookings are open with select dealerships. We made some calls to dealerships in Delhi and Mumbai, and found out that some KTM dealerships in Delhi are accepting pre-bookings for the 390 Adventure at prices varying between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. Also, the official launch of KTM's first adventure motorcycle in India will likely happen between 6th to 14th January.

2020 KTM 390 Adventure is powered by the same 373.2cc single-cylinder engine as the 390 Duke which makes 44 hp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The final gear ratios have been retained from the 390 Duke.

The 390 Adventure gets full LED lighting, backlit switchgear, and a full-colour TFT screen for the instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth. Unlike the international-spec, the 390 Adventure in India does not get adjustability for the telescopic forks upfront. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheel up front and a 17-inch at the rear.

It gets a 320mm disc brake at the front and a 230mm unit at the rear. Electronic rider aids include a traction control system (with lean-sensitive function) and dual-channel ABS (switchable and with cornering function). Fuel tank capacity of the 390 Adventure is 14.5 litres and it weighs 158 kg (dry) – about 8 kg heavier than the 390 Duke.

In terms of pricing, the 2020 390 Adventure will compete with BMW G310 GS but on paper so far, the 390 appears to be much more appealing than the German rival. Prices are expected to fall between Rs 3-3.3 lakh (ex-showroom).