KTM 250 Duke Special Edition: Made-in-India special edition goes on sale in Thailand!

The KTM 250 Duke Special Edition made its debut recently in Thailand at the Bangkok International Motor show 2018, and while the 250 was most likely manufactured in India, is likely to be only on sale in the Thai market as on now. In Thailand, the welterweight Duke has been priced at 179,900 Baht (around ₹ 3.73 lakh). What’s so special about this Duke then? Well, the list is long but mostly concentrated on cosmetic updates. The prime of which is tastefully integrated vibrant new multi-coloured decal on the fuel tank and tail section panels. The orange alloys get new reflective stickers to match.

To add a bit more Oomph, the headlamp has been given a revision too with the 2018 KTM 250 Duke Special Edition that gets a new gloss black finished cowl giving a sleek appearance, drawing inspiration from the 690 Duke. KTM has also offered the new special edition with a smorgasbord of special editions that include KTM’s signature orange knuckle guards and LED indicators. The special edition also gets engine guards with sliders and yellow shields for the front fork. The orange backlit digital instrument cluster remains the same.

Now if you can still see traces of the Duke 200 on the Thai KTM 250, its because Thailand still uses the pre-facelifted 250 meaning that it misses out on the 2-part Trellis frame, sleek new headlamp with LED DRLs, and the improved tyres, all of which come from the new 390 that KTM launched last year. The motor on the KTM 250 Duke Special Edition comes from a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 29 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The special edition gets ABS as standard as well, a feature that has been given a miss on the KTM 250 on sale in India. As of now this model is specific to the Thai market and is unlikely to find a place in the India product portfolio.

Image Source: Rushlane