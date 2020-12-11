KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: There are now multiple choices in adventure touring motorcycles under Rs 2.5 lakh. Here's how the Himalayan fairs against KTM's latest and smallest ADV in India.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: The choice is the adventure touring motorcycle segment is on the rise and it isn’t just limited to high-end ones Ducati or BMW Motorrad. KTM recently launched its second ADV in India in the form of the KTM 250 Adventure and it is rather plausible that we compare it with what was once the first affordable ADV in India and has been the apple of the eye for thousands of fans – the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Here’s a comparison in terms of engine, chassis and equipment, features, and price.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Engine

KTM 250 Adventure is powered by a 248.8cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that also powers the KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. The fuel-injected engine outs out 30 hp and 24 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission system.

Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc single-cylinder engine that makes 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm. The BS-IV state of the engine which was also fuel-injected put out 24.5 hp and 32 Nm. It gets a six-speed transmission system.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Chassis and dimensions

The 250 Adventure uses a tubular steel trellis frame, 43 mm USD telescopic forks with 170 mm travel, and an adjustable monoshock with 177 mm at the rear. Wheel sizes are 19″ upfront and 17 at the rear.

The Royal Enfield adventure tourer uses a split cradle frame, 41 mm telescopic forks with 200 mm of travel, and a preload-adjustable monoshock with 180 mm of travel. It gets spoke wheels with a 21″ upfront and a 17″ at the rear.

Specs 250 Adventure Himalayan

Weight 177 kg 199 kg

Ground clearance 200 mm 220 mm

Brakes (front) 320 mm 300 mm

Rear 230 mm 240 mm

Tyres (front) 100/90-19″ 90/90-21″

Rear 130/80-17″ 120/90-17″

Fuel tank 14.5 litres 15 litres

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Features

KTM 250 Adventure gets a halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, an LCD display instrument cluster, and dual-channel ABS switchable. The Himalayan’s instrument cluster is the same as the older BS-IV version with analogue needles for the speedo, tacho, and fuel guage. It also features a dual-channel switchable ABS.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price

KTM 250 Adventure is priced at Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Royal Enfield Himalayan’s price ranges between Rs 1.91 lakh to Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) depending upon the choice of colour.

