KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: There are now multiple choices in adventure touring motorcycles under Rs 2.5 lakh. Here's how the Himalayan fairs against KTM's latest and smallest ADV in India.

By:Updated: Dec 11, 2020 12:02 PM
ktm 250 adventure vs royal enfield himalayan

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: The choice is the adventure touring motorcycle segment is on the rise and it isn’t just limited to high-end ones Ducati or BMW Motorrad. KTM recently launched its second ADV in India in the form of the KTM 250 Adventure and it is rather plausible that we compare it with what was once the first affordable ADV in India and has been the apple of the eye for thousands of fans – the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Here’s a comparison in terms of engine, chassis and equipment, features, and price.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Engine

KTM 250 Adventure is powered by a 248.8cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that also powers the KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. The fuel-injected engine outs out 30 hp and 24 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission system.

Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc single-cylinder engine that makes 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm. The BS-IV state of the engine which was also fuel-injected put out 24.5 hp and 32 Nm. It gets a six-speed transmission system.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Chassis and dimensions

The 250 Adventure uses a tubular steel trellis frame, 43 mm USD telescopic forks with 170 mm travel, and an adjustable monoshock with 177 mm at the rear. Wheel sizes are 19″ upfront and 17 at the rear.

The Royal Enfield adventure tourer uses a split cradle frame, 41 mm telescopic forks with 200 mm of travel, and a preload-adjustable monoshock with 180 mm of travel. It gets spoke wheels with a 21″ upfront and a 17″ at the rear.

Specs             250 Adventure    Himalayan

Weight                          177 kg     199 kg

Ground clearance      200 mm     220 mm

Brakes (front)             320 mm     300 mm

Rear                            230 mm     240 mm

Tyres (front)          100/90-19″   90/90-21″

Rear                       130/80-17″ 120/90-17″

Fuel tank                 14.5 litres      15 litres

Also read: Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield’s global footprint on the rise?

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Features

KTM 250 Adventure gets a halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, an LCD display instrument cluster, and dual-channel ABS switchable. The Himalayan’s instrument cluster is the same as the older BS-IV version with analogue needles for the speedo, tacho, and fuel guage. It also features a dual-channel switchable ABS.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price

KTM 250 Adventure is priced at Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Royal Enfield Himalayan’s price ranges between Rs 1.91 lakh to Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) depending upon the choice of colour.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price

Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes get a massive price hike: Booking amount sees a spike too

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes get a massive price hike: Booking amount sees a spike too

Best ads by carmakers in India: Tata Safari possibly the best

Best ads by carmakers in India: Tata Safari possibly the best

India's safest cars under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Tiago, Mahindra XUV300 and more

India's safest cars under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Tiago, Mahindra XUV300 and more

After KTM Dukes, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 price in India hiked: Check new figures!

After KTM Dukes, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 price in India hiked: Check new figures!

Maruti Suzuki's 'smart finance' launched: Choose financer, complete formalities & more in a few clicks

Maruti Suzuki's 'smart finance' launched: Choose financer, complete formalities & more in a few clicks

Top 5 upcoming Made-in-India electric motorcycles in 2021

Top 5 upcoming Made-in-India electric motorcycles in 2021

Land Rover Defender 110 gets 5-star Euro NCAP crash rating: Does India-spec SUV have same safety features?

Land Rover Defender 110 gets 5-star Euro NCAP crash rating: Does India-spec SUV have same safety features?

All-new Isuzu D-Max scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash test: India launch soon

All-new Isuzu D-Max scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash test: India launch soon

Most expensive 125cc bikes/scooters in India: KTM 125 Duke, Aprilia SR125 costlier than 150cc motorcycles

Most expensive 125cc bikes/scooters in India: KTM 125 Duke, Aprilia SR125 costlier than 150cc motorcycles

KTM streetfighters get expensive! Now pay this much more for KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke, 390 Duke

KTM streetfighters get expensive! Now pay this much more for KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke, 390 Duke

Autonomous Driving Cars: All six levels autonomous vehicles explained

Autonomous Driving Cars: All six levels autonomous vehicles explained

2021 Nissan Kicks unveiled: Gets design upgrades and more tech & safety features

2021 Nissan Kicks unveiled: Gets design upgrades and more tech & safety features

Book a Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS6 now and get benefits: Versys 650 rival gets discounts/accessories

Book a Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS6 now and get benefits: Versys 650 rival gets discounts/accessories

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced