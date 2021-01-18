KTM 250 Adventure Video Review: Engine, specs, features, price

KTM 250 Adventure Review | It is the most affordable adventure touring motorcycle in KTM India's lineup and shares almost everything with the elder sibling, KTM 390 Adventure, down to the suspension setup.

KTM 250 Adventure Review: Bajaj Auto now retails the 250cc KTM engine in five avatars – KTM 250 Duke, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250m Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, Bajaj Dominar 250 (which has it slightly modified), and the latest addition, the KTM 250 Adventure. It is the most affordable adventure touring motorcycle in KTM India’s lineup and shares almost everything with the elder sibling, KTM 390 Adventure, down to the suspension setup. Also, considering the price gap, it does not get features like cornering ABS, traction control, a TFT screen for the instrument cluster, or an LED headlamp, etc.

Instead, the 250 Adventure gets a halogen headlamp and an LCD screen for the instrument cluster (which is quite informative and easy to see in the daylight as well). The bike gets a dual-channel ABS which can be switched off at the rear.

KTM 250 Adventure is powered by a 248.8cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that also powers the KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. The fuel-injected engine outs out 30 hp and 24 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission system.

The 250 Adventure uses a tubular steel trellis frame, 43 mm USD telescopic forks with 170 mm travel, and an adjustable monoshock with 177 mm at the rear. Wheel sizes are 19″ upfront and 17 at the rear.

Engine – 248.76cc liquid-cooled four-valve single-cylinder

Power – 30 hp at 9,000 rpm

Torque – 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm

Six-speed transmission

Slipper clutch

LED DRLs

LCD instrument cluster

Kerb weight – 177 kg

Seat height – 855 mm

Ground clearance – 200 mm

Brakes – 320mm disc (F)

230 mm (R)

Dual-channel ABS (switchable)

Suspension – 43mm WP Apex USD (F)

WP Apex monoshock (R)

Tyres – 100/90-19″ (F)

130/80-17″ (R)

Fuel tank capacity – 14.5 litres

Price – Rs 2,51,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

