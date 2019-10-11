KTM 250 Adventure spied testing in India: Most affordable KTM ADV likely to debut next year

KTM is gearing up for the launch of the 390 Adventure and the same has been spotted testing in India multiple times now. Now very recently, pictures of a smaller capacity KTM ADV, courtesy Powerdrift, have been doing rounds on the internet and looking at these, most people might mistake it for the 390 Adventure. The KTM 390 Adventure that was snapped repeatedly previously was seen with an all-LED headlamp just like its naked streetfighter sibling. However, this time, the recently spied ADV gets a halogen unit upfront and the headlamp assembly resembles a lot with the KTM 250 Duke. In such a case when KTM offers an LED headlamp on the 390 Duke, offering a halogen unit on the 390 Adventure seems quite unlikely. This gives rise to the possibility that KTM is testing its 250 Adventure, an ADV that will cater to a wider set of audience due to its lower price tag compared to the 390 Adventure.

KTM 250 Adventure to get a halogen headlamp (Image Source: Powerdrift)

The spy image also shows that the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure will come with a fully coloured TFT screen that might support Bluetooth connectivity as well, just like the 390 Duke. The 250 Duke, in comparison, misses out on the said unit and features all-digital instrumentation. The exhaust also seems to have been reworked compared to the 390 Adventure and the bike looks to be running on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel set up.

Upcoming KTM 250 Adventure will get power from the same 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system that does duty on the 250 Duke. The engine on the latter is good for producing respective power and torque of 30hp and 24Nm. The engine on the upcoming 250 Adventure will most likely be BS-VI compliant, resulting in a slight difference in figures. KTM 390 Adventure is set to make debut at the 2019 EICMA show next month in Milan, Italy. The 250 Adventure might be revealed soon after early next year with India launch expected towards mid-2020. The 390 Adventure is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) while we are expecting a sub Rs 2.5 lakh price tag for the 250 Adventure.

More details on the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates!

Image Source: Powerdrift