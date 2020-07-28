KTM 250 Adventure spied testing again: Expected price, features, India launch details of Himalayan rival

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure draws power from a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that should be good for developing 30 hp of power along with 24 Nm of torque. Here is all that you need to know!

By:Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:20 AM
KTM 250 Adventure (Image source: 91Wheels)

Good news for people that have been waiting to buy a capable ADV but find the KTM 390 Adventure a bit expensive! The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure has been snapped testing once again. The motorcycle looks production-ready and hence, one can expect its imminent launch in India. The KTM 250 Adventure was also snapped testing in India multiple times in the past. The latest picture, courtesy 91Wheels, was clicked somewhere on the outskirts of Pune. With the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure, the company wants to offer a more affordable ADV to the masses. Given the fact that the KTM 250 Adventure uses the same engine from the Duke 250 that certainly promises performance, the new quarter-litre ADV by the Austrian manufacturer should generate a decent amount of interest among the buyers here in India.

Now coming to the visuals, the bike gets a similar appearance as the 390 Adventure with a couple of clearly noticeable differences. For instance, the bike gets skinnier tyres compared to the 390 Adventure. The test mule was also seen with a 5.0-inch TFT coloured instrument cluster, a feature that is absent on the KTM Duke 250. The cluster should support smartphone connectivity as well. The biggest difference lies upfront where the KTM 250 Adventure gets a regular halogen bulb set up. Its elder sibling – the 390 Adventure in comparison, gets an all-LED unit.

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure draws power from a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that should be good for developing 30 hp of power along with 24 Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a six-speed transmission and is the same unit that powers the Duke 250 streetfighter as well. The KTM 250 Adventure will come with upside-down forks upfront along with rear monoshock. Stopping power is delivered with the help of a 320 mm disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, paired to a dual-channel ABS.

The KTM 250 Adventure will primarily go up against Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment. Expect the company’s most affordable ADV to be priced close to Rs 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom). India launch should take place soon, possibly well before the end of this year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, in case you still haven’t, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image source: 91Wheels

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Unauthorised vehicle access, loss of personal info: Connected cars need better cybersecurity

Unauthorised vehicle access, loss of personal info: Connected cars need better cybersecurity

Yamaha FZ-25 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features of Suzuki Gixxer 250 rival explained

Yamaha FZ-25 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features of Suzuki Gixxer 250 rival explained

Low-cost Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 spied testing: Likely to undercut Bajaj Dominar 250

Low-cost Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 spied testing: Likely to undercut Bajaj Dominar 250

Next-Gen Rolls Royce Ghost to debut in late 2020: To be more comfortable and opulent

Next-Gen Rolls Royce Ghost to debut in late 2020: To be more comfortable and opulent

Kia Sonet base variant interior spied: 2-Din audio system, digital instrument cluster and more

Kia Sonet base variant interior spied: 2-Din audio system, digital instrument cluster and more

Now bring home a KTM 390 Adventure for Rs 6,999 a month: New finance schemes announced!

Now bring home a KTM 390 Adventure for Rs 6,999 a month: New finance schemes announced!

Now get free accessories worth Rs 60,000 with a Triumph Bonneville: Details & how to avail this offer!

Now get free accessories worth Rs 60,000 with a Triumph Bonneville: Details & how to avail this offer!

India-bound Toyota Yaris facelift revealed: New infotainment with Apple CarPlay and more

India-bound Toyota Yaris facelift revealed: New infotainment with Apple CarPlay and more

Monday Blues killer! This mean-looking modified Bajaj Dominar is called 'Diablo Cyclops' for a reason

Monday Blues killer! This mean-looking modified Bajaj Dominar is called 'Diablo Cyclops' for a reason

Planning a Delhi-Ajmer-Jodhpur road trip? Road conditions, FASTag, lockdown restrictions explained!

Planning a Delhi-Ajmer-Jodhpur road trip? Road conditions, FASTag, lockdown restrictions explained!

CEAT Puncture Safe tyres launched: Seal-healing tyre available in these cities

CEAT Puncture Safe tyres launched: Seal-healing tyre available in these cities

VECV's uptime centre can remotely detect faults in trucks: Big savings for fleet operators & more benefits!

VECV's uptime centre can remotely detect faults in trucks: Big savings for fleet operators & more benefits!

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo reserves P1 in qualifying, Marc Marquez to sit out Andalucia GP

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo reserves P1 in qualifying, Marc Marquez to sit out Andalucia GP

Nurburgring, Imola return to F1 calendar for 2020: Portimao to host first GP

Nurburgring, Imola return to F1 calendar for 2020: Portimao to host first GP

Xiaomi Ninebot C30: An electric scooter that's cheaper than a OnePlus Nord smartphone!

Xiaomi Ninebot C30: An electric scooter that's cheaper than a OnePlus Nord smartphone!

Pioneer launches three Amazon Alexa enabled car infotainment systems: Features, price, details explained

Pioneer launches three Amazon Alexa enabled car infotainment systems: Features, price, details explained

BS6 Honda bikes and scooters cross 1 million unit sales: Activa 6G, Shine top contributors

BS6 Honda bikes and scooters cross 1 million unit sales: Activa 6G, Shine top contributors

2020 Hyundai Venue iMT Sport variant explained in images: Exterior, interior, features and more

2020 Hyundai Venue iMT Sport variant explained in images: Exterior, interior, features and more

Hero MotoCorp invests Rs 84 crore in Ather Energy: 450X electric scooter deliveries in Q4 2020

Hero MotoCorp invests Rs 84 crore in Ather Energy: 450X electric scooter deliveries in Q4 2020

Price hike alert! TVS Jupiter BS6 range gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! TVS Jupiter BS6 range gets costlier in India by this much