KTM 250 Adventure spied testing again: Expected price, features, India launch details of Himalayan rival

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure draws power from a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that should be good for developing 30 hp of power along with 24 Nm of torque. Here is all that you need to know!

KTM 250 Adventure (Image source: 91Wheels)

Good news for people that have been waiting to buy a capable ADV but find the KTM 390 Adventure a bit expensive! The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure has been snapped testing once again. The motorcycle looks production-ready and hence, one can expect its imminent launch in India. The KTM 250 Adventure was also snapped testing in India multiple times in the past. The latest picture, courtesy 91Wheels, was clicked somewhere on the outskirts of Pune. With the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure, the company wants to offer a more affordable ADV to the masses. Given the fact that the KTM 250 Adventure uses the same engine from the Duke 250 that certainly promises performance, the new quarter-litre ADV by the Austrian manufacturer should generate a decent amount of interest among the buyers here in India.

Now coming to the visuals, the bike gets a similar appearance as the 390 Adventure with a couple of clearly noticeable differences. For instance, the bike gets skinnier tyres compared to the 390 Adventure. The test mule was also seen with a 5.0-inch TFT coloured instrument cluster, a feature that is absent on the KTM Duke 250. The cluster should support smartphone connectivity as well. The biggest difference lies upfront where the KTM 250 Adventure gets a regular halogen bulb set up. Its elder sibling – the 390 Adventure in comparison, gets an all-LED unit.

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure draws power from a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that should be good for developing 30 hp of power along with 24 Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a six-speed transmission and is the same unit that powers the Duke 250 streetfighter as well. The KTM 250 Adventure will come with upside-down forks upfront along with rear monoshock. Stopping power is delivered with the help of a 320 mm disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, paired to a dual-channel ABS.

The KTM 250 Adventure will primarily go up against Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment. Expect the company’s most affordable ADV to be priced close to Rs 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom). India launch should take place soon, possibly well before the end of this year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, in case you still haven’t, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image source: 91Wheels

