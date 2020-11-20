KTM 250 Adventure launched at a price of Rs 2.48 lakh: BMW G 310 GS rival’s specs, features & more

The newly launched KTM 250 Adventure misses on a direct rival and the closest one would be the BMW G 310 GS that received a massive price cut after the BS6 update. The same is now priced at Rs 2.85 lakh. The 250 Adventure also goes up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan that is priced at a starting of Rs 1.91 lakh.

By:Updated: Nov 20, 2020 4:13 PM

 

The new KTM 250 Adventure has finally been launched in India for a price of Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom). At such a price point, the newly launched ADV costs around Rs 50,000 lesser than its elder sibling – the 390 Adventure. In terms of styling, the KTM 250 Adventure broadly looks like the 390 Adventure. However, the bike misses out on an all-LED headlamp upfront and instead gets a regular halogen unit. Talking of other features, the bike gets the same coloured TFT instrument cluster as the 390 Adventure. However, bits like quickshifter, cornering ABS and traction control are absent that you will get with the 390 Adventure. The new KTM 250 Adventure has been launched in two colour options of black and orange. Bookings for the bike have begun today at the company’s dealerships across India.

Now, coming to what powers the bike! The 250 Adventure is powered by a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and it is the same unit that does duty on the naked 250 Duke. The fuel-injected motor churns out 30hp of power along with 24Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed transmission system. Suspension set up on the newly launched KTM 250 Adventure comprises of 43mm non-adjustable WP Apex upside down forks upfront along with a WP Apex rear monoshock.

KTM has also announced a wide range of accessories with the 250 Adventure and these include GPS brackets along with crash bungs, headlamp guard, handlebar pads and radiator protection grille. The newly launched KTM 250 Adventure misses on a direct rival and the closest one would be the BMW G 310 GS that received a massive price cut after the BS6 update. The same is now priced at Rs 2.85 lakh. The 250 Adventure also goes up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan that is priced at a starting of Rs 1.91 lakh. All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi.

