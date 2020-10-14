KTM 250 Adventure images from dealer showcase event leaked: India launch looks imminent!

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure is expected to be launched in India for a price of close to Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, it should be around Rs 60,000 cheaper compared to the higher-spec 390 Adventure.

By:Updated: Oct 14, 2020 12:19 PM

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure looks ready for its India launch. Very recently, some images and a video of the bike from what is believed to be the company’s dealer showcase event have been circulating on the web. As seen in the latest set of images and the previously leaked spy shots, the KTM 250 Adventure will get a halogen headlamp upfront along with LED DRLs just like the previous generation KTM 250 Duke. However, the instrument cluster will be a coloured TFT unit unlike the LCD unit that comes on the 250 Duke. Speaking of powertrain, the KTM 250 Adventure draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder motor that should be good for producing 30 hp of power along with 24 Nm of torque. Gearbox will be a six-speed unit.

The bike will get the same underpinnings as the 390 Adventure. That said, the 250 Adventure will get the same trellis frame with inverted non-adjustable front forks along with a rear monoshock. Disc brakes are present at both ends with a switchable ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure is expected to be launched in India for a price of close to Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, it should be around Rs 60,000 cheaper compared to the higher-spec 390 Adventure.

On the other hand, when compared to its street naked counterpart, the bike is expected to demand around Rs 35,000 more. Colour options will include orange and black. The bike will go up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and also, the BMW G 310 GS that has recently received a massive price cut. More details to follow soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Video source – Facebook (KTM Pathanamthitta)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Meet Royal Enfield 'Yoddha': Custom-built Thunderbird 350 that looks fit for Bheem!

Meet Royal Enfield 'Yoddha': Custom-built Thunderbird 350 that looks fit for Bheem!

KTM 250 Adventure images from dealer showcase event leaked: India launch looks imminent!

KTM 250 Adventure images from dealer showcase event leaked: India launch looks imminent!

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs of entry-level Bimmer

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs of entry-level Bimmer

Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more

Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more

Now get accessories worth upto Rs 3,000 free with Suzuki bikes, scooters: Here's how to avail!

Now get accessories worth upto Rs 3,000 free with Suzuki bikes, scooters: Here's how to avail!

Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole