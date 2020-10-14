KTM 250 Adventure images from dealer showcase event leaked: India launch looks imminent!

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure is expected to be launched in India for a price of close to Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, it should be around Rs 60,000 cheaper compared to the higher-spec 390 Adventure.

The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure looks ready for its India launch. Very recently, some images and a video of the bike from what is believed to be the company’s dealer showcase event have been circulating on the web. As seen in the latest set of images and the previously leaked spy shots, the KTM 250 Adventure will get a halogen headlamp upfront along with LED DRLs just like the previous generation KTM 250 Duke. However, the instrument cluster will be a coloured TFT unit unlike the LCD unit that comes on the 250 Duke. Speaking of powertrain, the KTM 250 Adventure draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder motor that should be good for producing 30 hp of power along with 24 Nm of torque. Gearbox will be a six-speed unit.

The bike will get the same underpinnings as the 390 Adventure. That said, the 250 Adventure will get the same trellis frame with inverted non-adjustable front forks along with a rear monoshock. Disc brakes are present at both ends with a switchable ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The upcoming KTM 250 Adventure is expected to be launched in India for a price of close to Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, it should be around Rs 60,000 cheaper compared to the higher-spec 390 Adventure.

On the other hand, when compared to its street naked counterpart, the bike is expected to demand around Rs 35,000 more. Colour options will include orange and black. The bike will go up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and also, the BMW G 310 GS that has recently received a massive price cut. More details to follow soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Video source – Facebook (KTM Pathanamthitta)

