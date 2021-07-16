KTM 250 Adventure gets a massive Rs 25,000 price cut: Offer valid till this date

After the latest price cut, the KTM 250 Adventure is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

By:Updated: Jul 16, 2021 8:22 PM

 

KTM India has announced a massive price cut for its quarter-litre ADV – the 250 Adventure. The company has reduced the price of the bike by around Rs 25,000. However, it has to be noted that the revised price is applicable till the 31st of August, 2021. After the price cut, the KTM 250 Adventure is now available for a price of Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company says that the special promotional price that came into effect starting 14th July is expected to encourage a faster upgrade to the Adventure segment for biking enthusiasts. With the latest announcement, the KTM 250 Adventure is now just Rs 1,276 costlier than its naked streetfighter sibling – the 250 Duke. The said price revision doesn’t bring with it any changes to the motorcycle.

That said, the motorcycle continues to get power from the same 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 29 hp of power and 24 Nm of torque. The KTM 250 Adventure is available at the dealerships in Electronic Orange and Mat Black Metallic colour options. Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily commuting and weekend escapes outside the city either on or away from the tarmac. Combining top-spec components with latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure sets the benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment.

With the special, limited period promotional price, we are confident that the KTM 250 Adventure will attract a lot of interest from adventure enthusiasts and encourage a faster upgrade to this segment. And more importantly, they will have access to a world of exclusive, differentiated Pro Experiences that are specially curated by our experts to help the riders learn the biking skills for different terrains. As a part of KTM Pro Experiences, they will get to understand their bikes better, make the best use of the bike’s potential, ride & network with like-minded riders – and in the process become Pro bikers.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

KTM 250 Adventure gets a massive Rs 25,000 price cut: Offer valid till this date

KTM 250 Adventure gets a massive Rs 25,000 price cut: Offer valid till this date

Ducati India opens pre-bookings for Multistrada V4 at Rs 1 lakh: Launch soon

Ducati India opens pre-bookings for Multistrada V4 at Rs 1 lakh: Launch soon

Lamborghini sales soar world wide in 2021 H1: Order books filled for next 10 months

Lamborghini sales soar world wide in 2021 H1: Order books filled for next 10 months

Continental Tires to offer 5-year warranty on truck, bus tyres

Continental Tires to offer 5-year warranty on truck, bus tyres

Next-Gen Formula 1 2022 car officially revealed: New Ground Effect era begins

Next-Gen Formula 1 2022 car officially revealed: New Ground Effect era begins

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in Nagpur: Booking amount, variant prices, all details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in Nagpur: Booking amount, variant prices, all details

Aston Martin Valhalla breaks cover: Super hybrid that does 100 kph in 2.5 seconds!

Aston Martin Valhalla breaks cover: Super hybrid that does 100 kph in 2.5 seconds!

Tata Motors: How India's largest commercial vehicle maker is conquering Africa

Tata Motors: How India's largest commercial vehicle maker is conquering Africa

Ford India to exit market? Possibilities explained

Ford India to exit market? Possibilities explained

The Grand Tour presents: Lochdown trailer out, New Scotland special release on July 30

The Grand Tour presents: Lochdown trailer out, New Scotland special release on July 30

Ola electric scooter might be called S1: Likely to be launched in two variants

Ola electric scooter might be called S1: Likely to be launched in two variants

Sona Comstar to introduce new EV powertrain: Ties up with Israel's IRP Systems

Sona Comstar to introduce new EV powertrain: Ties up with Israel's IRP Systems

Just Rs 499 to book Ola electric scooter! To rival Ather 450X, TVS iQube

Just Rs 499 to book Ola electric scooter! To rival Ather 450X, TVS iQube

F1 Sprint Race Format at British GP Explained: How it works and what changes

F1 Sprint Race Format at British GP Explained: How it works and what changes

Top 5 much-awaited Royal Enfield bikes in India: Next-gen Classic 350, Himalayan 650 & more

Top 5 much-awaited Royal Enfield bikes in India: Next-gen Classic 350, Himalayan 650 & more

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs 43 lakh: HUD, wireless charging & more

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs 43 lakh: HUD, wireless charging & more

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback charging options announced ahead of 22nd July launch

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback charging options announced ahead of 22nd July launch

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ & E 63 S 4Matic+ launched in India at Rs 1.02 cr & Rs 1.70 cr

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ & E 63 S 4Matic+ launched in India at Rs 1.02 cr & Rs 1.70 cr

Lamborghini Huracán STO launched in India: Super sports car for the road with 640 hp!

Lamborghini Huracán STO launched in India: Super sports car for the road with 640 hp!

Auto industry to be impacted negatively due to rising fuel prices: SIAM

Auto industry to be impacted negatively due to rising fuel prices: SIAM