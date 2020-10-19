KTM 250 Adventure bookings open: Expected price, features, specs & more

The biggest difference between the KTM 390 Adventure and the 250 Adventure comes in terms of the powertrain as the smaller-spec model draws power from a 248cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the same unit that does duty on the 250 Duke as well.

The new KTM 250 Adventure is all set to be launched in India soon. Ahead of the official launch, selected KTM dealers across India have started accepting bookings for the motorcycle for a minimum token amount of Rs 1,000 which is refundable. The new KTM 250 Adventure can be a good option for those who think that the 390 Adventure is priced a bit high and is a little too much for them. The former is expected to be priced around Rs 50,000 lesser than the latter, however, it shares the same styling and cycle parts as the 390 ADV. The biggest difference comes in terms of the powertrain as the smaller displacement KTM 250 Adventure is powered by a 248cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the same unit that does duty on the 250 Duke as well. The fuel-injected motor is good for producing 30 hp of power along with 25 Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Compared to the all-LED headlamp unit as seen on the 390 Adventure, the 250 Adventure gets a halogen unit that is identical to the one on the previous 250 Duke. However, the bike gets a Bluetooth-enabled TFT console. The KTM 250 Adventure gets 19-inch wheel upfront along with a 17-inch wheel at the rear. Suspension set up comprises of USD forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The bike comes to a halt with the help of a 320mm disc up front along with a 230mm disc unit at the rear.

A dual-channel ABS will come standard and the system at the rear wheel might be switchable. The bike will go up against the likes of the Hero XPulse 200 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment. Expect an official launch announcement sometime by the end of this month. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

