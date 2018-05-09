KTM 200 Duke spotted with side mounted exhaust: Will help achieve BS-VI emission norms in India

The KTM 200 Duke has been showcased recently in Indonesia with a side mounted exhaust. The said model was put on display at the Indonesia International Motor Show. The company will offer this side-mounted exhaust as an optional accessory in the said market and the unit looks almost identical that comes on the stock Duke 250 and 390 Duke. KTM says that the new side mounted unit for the 200 Duke not only enhances the exhaust note of the motorcycle but also improves the torque delivery. The set up reduces the emissions as well. In India though, it is very unlikely that KTM will bring the new exhaust for the 200 Duke anytime soon. However, with the new BS-VI emission norms set to kick in 2020, there is a high possibility that the Austrian manufacturer might introduce it that time to catch up with the stringent standards.

Other than the new exhaust, the KTM 200 Duke put on display at the motor show remains untouched. Powering the motorcycle is a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected mill is good for developing a maximum power output of 25 bhp and 19 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit.

The KTM 200 Duke gets its stopping power from a 300mm disc brake up front along with a 230mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is not being offered with this one, even as an option. The suspension duties are taken care of with the help of upside-down forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The KTM 200 Duke is currently priced in India at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it rivals against the likes of Mahindra Mojo UT300 and Bajaj Dominar 400 in terms of price point.