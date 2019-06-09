KTM 125 Duke price in India hiked yet again: Third time in three months

KTM India has hiked the price of its most affordable offering - 125 Duke in India yet again. The streetfighter was launched in India in November last year at a price of Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the bike saw its first price revision in April 2019. Since then, this is the third time that the manufacturer has increased the prices of the KTM 125 Duke. With the latest price hike, the KTM 125 Duke demands a price of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 12,000 more compared to the launch price. The company has not revealed the reason behind the hike in price but the increasing manufacturing costs could be a prime one.

Nonetheless, the KTM 125 Duke has been delivering some pleasing sales numbers to the manufacturer and the figures are much higher than that of its siblings like the KTM 200 Duke, KTM 250 Duke and the KTM 390 Duke. Even after the price hike, the KTM 125 Duke offers incredible value for money and it is the entry ticket for riders who have been looking to be a part of the Orange community. Moreover, the bike offers an uncompromising performance along with unmatched dynamics in the segment.

However, if this price hike continues, then some buyers might start to opt for the Yamaha MT-15 that retails at a price of Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The MT-15 offers a significantly higher power output than the KTM 125 Duke while offering some added features. Coming back to the KTM 125 Duke, the motorcycle gets power from a 124.7cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 14.5 bhp and 12 Nm. The bike gets a 300mm disc brake up front along with a 230mm disc brake at the rear and a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered as standard for added safety.

