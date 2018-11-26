KTM 125 Duke ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.18 lakh: Everything you need to know about the baby Duke!

KTM has launched the 125 Duke ABS in India at a starting price of Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This is far from out of the blue, in fact, we have been saying that KTM was planning a launch early in December, but have rushed to launch the smallest Duke early this year. As we had expected the 125 Duke shares the bodywork with the Duke 200, unlike, the international version which is styled by around the new 390 & 250 Duke. Interestingly, KTM has said that the Duke will come with ABS but have neglected to mention whether it will be a dual-channel system of a single channel one from the RS 200 that we had suspected might be used.

Powering the baby Duke is a potent 125 cc single cylinder motor that makes a 14.5 hp. Add that to a lightweight trellis frame paired with an aluminium swingarm, the KTM will be the most premium and most powerful 125 cc motorcycle in the country. KTM say this is the perfect bike for enthusiasts to start their journey in the world of racing. Speaking on their smallest Duke, Amit Nandi President Probiking said that KTMs have always been about high performance, with an edgy design theme with an exhilarating performance. He ended his note saying “that The 125 Duke will be the new stepping stone into the KTM brand for riders starting out in the world of racing”

Now, the price of the KTM 125 comes as a pleasant surprise, considering that we were expecting the motorcycle to retail at a more premium Rs 1.3 lakh ex-showroom. The 1.18 lakh price tag positions it right under the Yamaha R15 track-focused bike and will be available for purchase across 450 exclusive KTM showrooms in India. The KTM 125 Duke technically as no rivals and will serve as a more premium but perhaps less powerful competitor to the likes of the Apache 200 4V and the Hero Xtreme 200. Although we expect that the Duke will have much better dynamics. It will be interesting to see how the bike fairs, considering that the Duke 200 has been the best selling Duke for a number of months.