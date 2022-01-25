Komaki Ranger electric cruiser, Venice e-scooter launched: Price, range & more

The new Komaki Ranger electric cruiser motorcycle has been launched in India at Rs 1.68 lakh while the Komaki Venice e-scooter has been priced at Rs 1.15 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Komaki Electric Vehicles is a Delhi-NCR-based company that ventured into the electric mobility space in 2016. Now, the company has launched two new electric two-wheelers in the country. While one of them is a first-of-its-kind electric cruiser motorcycle, the other one is an electric scooter. The new Komaki Ranger electric cruiser motorcycle has been launched in India at Rs 1.68 lakh while the Venice e-scooter has been priced at Rs 1.15 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Komaki Ranger: Specs, Features, and Colours

Komaki Ranger is the first electric cruiser motorcycle in India. It is offered in three colours, namely Deep Blue, Garnet Red, and Jet Black. The Ranger gets a 4kW (5.36 hp) electric motor, paired with a 4kWh battery pack. It offers a claimed riding range of 180-200 km on a single charge. In terms of features, it gets a Bluetooth sound system, cruise control, anti-theft lock system, side-stand sensor, etc. Moreover, this electric cruiser sports large alloy wheels, two storage boxes, and a faux exhaust.

Komaki Venice: Specs, Features, and Colours

Komaki Venice is an electric scooter with retro styling. It will be available in a total of ten funky colour shades. The Venice sports a 3kW (4 hp) electric motor that is coupled with a 2.9kWh battery pack. However, the company hasn’t revealed its claimed range or charging time. In terms of features, the Komaki Venice electric scooter gets a self-diagnosis system, a mobile charging point, anti-theft lock system, regenerative braking system, reverse assist, an LED headlamp with daytime-running LED, and more.

Komaki Ranger, Venice: Price and Availability

Make and Model Price (ex-showroom) Komaki Ranger Rs 1.68 lakh Komaki Venice Rs 1.15 lakh

The new Komaki Ranger electric cruiser motorcycle has been launched in India at Rs 1.68 lakh while the Komaki Venice electric scooter has been priced at Rs 1.15 lakh. However, it needs to be mentioned that these are ex-showroom prices exclusive of state subsidies and inclusive of accessories. According to the company, these new electric two-wheelers will be available in all Komaki dealerships across the country from January 26, 2022.

