Komaki LY Pro electric scooter with removable dual batteries launched

The Komaki LY Pro electric scooter features dual batteries that can be recharged fully in under 5 hours.

EV startup Komaki has launched the Komaki LY Pro electric scooter at Rs 1.37 lakh, which features 62V 32AH batteries, which are removable and can be charged up to 100 percent in 4 hours 55 minutes simultaneously.

Gunjan Malhotra, the Director of Komaki Electric Division said, “We have emerged as one of the leading players in the green and clean mobility domain by building repute and customer trust through the manufacturing of EVs which are of high quality, high performance, safe, rigid design, low maintenance, and long life.”

He added, “The addition of Komaki LY Pro in our range of electric vehicles will further catapult the country’s pursuit to achieve the sustainable development goals by replacing the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicles.”

The TFT screen of Komaki LY Pro features onboard navigation, a sound system, Bluetooth, calling options, and other ready-to-ride features. The all-new scooting experiences are also embedded with three gear modes with regen – Eco Mode, Sports Mode and Turbo Mode.

The new generation electric vehicles are also designed with led front winkers, 3000 Watt hub motors/38 AMP controllers, parking assist/cruise control, and reverse assist.

The Komaki LY Pro can reach a top speed of 58 – 62 Km. The bikes are equipped with advanced anti-skid technology to prevent the skidding of vehicles on hills. The bikes also have 12-inch tubeless tyres.