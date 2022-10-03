Komaki launches VENICE ECO, high-speed scooter at Rs.79,000 (ex-showroom)

According to Komaki, its High-speed electric scooters will be available in seven different color options including white and blue

Komaki, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has launched a new advanced high-speed electric two-wheeler VENICE ECO. The new EV model is available pan India at a very competitive (ex-showroom) price of Rs 79,000. An eye-catching price tag makes VENICE ECO impressive and affordable among high-speed EV enthusiasts.

According to Komaki, its High-speed electric scooters will be available in seven different color options including white and blue. Also, its tab-like TFT display is claimed to come with a better navigation experience for the riders, while it also comes with an integrated music player as well.

Komaki Venice Eco draws power from a Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LiPO4) battery, and there is a real-time lithium battery analyzer. Upon arrival, this will join the lineup of 11 low-speed and six high-speed electric two-wheelers from the brand.

Gunjan Malhotra Director of Komaki Electric Division said, “Komaki has emerged as one of the leading players in the green and clean mobility domain by building repute and customer trust through manufacturing of EVs which are of high quality, high performance, safe, rigid design, low maintenance, and long life.”

Komaki VENICE ECO is designed with a third generation TFT screen for better navigation and stress-free ride and the high-speed bikes are equipped with fire-resistant Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LiPO4) battery and real-time lithium battery analyzer. LiPO4 is safe and doesn’t lead to fire in extreme cases as cells contain iron. The number of cells is reduced by 1/3rd, which reduces the cumulative heat generated inside the battery pack.

The safety of the advanced EVs are assured by the fire-resistant LFP technology accompanied by advanced BMS/Multiple thermal sensors/App-based connectivity with 2000+ cycles. Apart from the cutting-edge features, the sleek and trendy VENICE ECO comes in color options garnet red, sacramento green, jet black, metallic blue, bright orange and silver chrome, which gives the bike a stylish look.