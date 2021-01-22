India’s first self-repairing two-wheeler! Komaki electric bikes launched

Komaki Electric vehicles offer nine low-speed models and three high-speed ones. These electric two-wheelers are priced less than Rs 1 lakh and are available across 200+ dealerships.

A new electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Komaki, has entered the scene. KLB Komaki, the parent company, has dabbled in driveshaft as well as bearings for more than 32 years. The need to make our country pollution free as well as to contribute to the “Green India” vision lead to starting Komaki in 2016. While so far there have been more than nine low-speed electric scooter launches by the company from inception, in 2021 it will be mostly about high-speed two-wheelers. When we say two-wheelers, the brand has got products like the M5 which not only promise a higher range but also have a self-repair function. Yes, the two-wheeler can diagnose issues with the electricals and initiate a self-healing process. We talk about this in more detail with Gunjan Malhotra, director, Komaki Electric Vehicle division. Gunjan also sheds light on upcoming products, design, and other bits. Read on.

Komaki M5

The Komaki M5 for example is an electric bike that looks much like a Revolt RV400 rival. It comes with a detachable Li-ion battery, 70kmph top speed, and a range of more than 100km on a single charge. Starting from January 20, it is going to be available at all 200+ dealerships across India. The motorcycle has an all-digital dash that displays all the vital information including that of the charge left. There are LED headlights as well as tail lamps. A luggage rack too has been provided at the rear. There are disc brakes at the front and rear with CBS dialled in. Komaki have added a rear suspension with a gas canister as well.

Komaki TN95

Available in gold as well as silver colours, the bike is priced at Rs 99,000, ex-showroom. Other new high-speed products from Komaki involve the TN95 as well as SE. These are scooters. Komaki claims that the TN95 is the country’s biggest scooter. Like in the Suzuki Burgman, one can place their feet on the inside of the front apron. There is also a luggage box provided at the rear. A metal guard is provided to protect the bodywork of the scooter. This scooter too has the self-diagnosis switch, cruise control, reverse and park modes, and regenerative braking. The detachable Li-ion battery will allow the customer to go 150km before feeling the need for a recharge. Top speed is expected to be around 70kmph.

Komaki SE

The Komaki TN95 is priced at Rs 98,000 ex-showroom and is available in jet black, garnet red, solid blue and metallic gold. As for the Komaki SE, it is priced at Rs 96,000 and comes with the same features as the TN95. However, the range is around 120km whereas there are disc brakes at both end as well.

As for the earlier mentioned repair switch, Gunjan says that, “This switch temporarily repairs any electric failure detected by self diagnosis which allows the passenger to not be stranded. The scooter runs at speed of 20kmph after repair mode is activated. He/she can reach his home or the company workshop.” All Komaki scooters and motorcycles go through a 3-stage quality inspection. The first stage involves raw material inspection, followed by the in-line semi-assembled product inspection, and lastly, there is the in-line fully assembled product inspection and off-line pre-dispatch complete product inspection. This system of TQM assures the best product quality to the end-user, says Gunjan.

As far as localisation is concerned, the company’s one-acre factory in Delhi-NCR has a production capacity of 60,000 vehicles per year. 60 per cent of the parts are localised whereas the rest come in from Europe. By next year, Komaki plans to go all out local. So far, Rs 50 crore investment has been put in and the company, Gunjan mentions, has been growing at a steady pace. “Komaki was born in 2016 with a vision to make India pollution-free and to contribute to the “Green India” dream. Komaki is working towards creating a wide range of vehicles that meet the highest quality standards and are equipped with advanced futuristic features – all the while ensuring that the state-of-the-art technology is made available to the people at reasonable prices”, quips a proud Gunjan.

Market research is done on the trends and the vehicles are designed based on this. The designs are locked by the in-house team and then patented. A warranty of three years is offered on the Li-ion batteries whereas a depreciation-based lifetime warranty is offered on the VLRA batteries. On the motor as well as controller, customers get a warranty of 1-5 years that can be availed via the Komaki app. Gunjan signs off by saying that they are getting more hi-speed products in the market and are the only company to have got three registrations for such models.

