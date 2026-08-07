Kinetic Watts to accelerate roll out electric scooters 

Kinetic Watts & Volts, a subsidiary of Kinetic Engineering, plans to expand its Kinetic DX electric scooter network to 100 dealerships by October, aiming to sell 15,000 units this year. Backed by a ₹300 crore investment, the company is ramping up production at its Ahilyanagar plant to target 400,000 EV sales over five years.

Kinetic Watts & Volts is set to roll out the electric scooter, Kinetic DX, across 100 dealerships nationwide by October, with a target of selling 15,000 electric scooters this year.

Kinetic Watts & Volts, a subsidiary of Kinetic Engineering, relaunched the Kinetic DX brand in December 2025, marking a renewed journey in the era of electric mobility. The company aims to reconnect with a new generation of riders through its Kinetic DX electric scooter range.

Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering and Kinetic Watts & Volts, stated that they have invested ₹300 crore into the electric two-wheeler company through KEL. They have also invested in a battery manufacturing company called Range-X. Additionally, Kinetic Communications, a group company, is responsible for manufacturing electronics and other components. The electric scooter has been designed by Alessandro Tartarini and engineered and developed by Kinetic.

ALSO READ EV retail sales hit record high in July

The company is gradually ramping up production at its refurbished plant in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) and has already sold 3,000 units of the Kinetic DX and Kinetic DX+. These models are positioned in the premium segment. Firodia clarified that there is no overlap between his brand and the Kinetic Green two-wheelers, promoted by his sister, Sulajja Firodia Motwani. The two brands are strategically positioned differently, have separate dealerships, and are distinct from one another, Firodia said.

Firodia noted that there is strong demand for Kinetic scooters, but they have not yet been able to meet this demand as production is still being scaled up. He aims to reach sales volumes of 4,00,000 units within five years. With EV penetration expected to reach 26% by 2030, he believes that capturing a 5% share of this market will help them achieve the target of 400,000 units.

Kinetic is preserving its heritage brand while connecting with future generations through new initiatives. The Kinetic Group recently unveiled a book titled “Kinetic’s Electric Energy – The Story of India’s Original People Mover,” authored by automotive historian and journalist Adil Jal Darukhanawala. The book chronicles Kinetic’s journey and role in shaping India’s mobility, documenting its evolution from the iconic Luna and Kinetic DX to the latest Kinetic Electric DX. Darukhanawala said that Kinetic’s story is not just about the evolution of an automotive brand, but also an important chapter in India’s mobility history.