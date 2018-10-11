Kinetic Motoroyale launches MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR, two Nortons & four more new bikes in India

Kinetic Group has launched a total of seven new motorcycles under the brand Motoroyale, under which it has tied up with five international motorcycle manufacturers. The Group today launched seven motorcycles ranging from 300cc to 1000cc displacement in India. The five manufacturers include MV Agusta, Norton, SWM, FB Mondial, and Hyosung - which was previously part of DSK Group in the country. Motoroyale will initially begin sales in six metro cities in India.

To begin with, the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR at Rs 18.99 lakh. Two Norton motorcycles have been launched, that include Commando 961 Sport MKII at Rs 20.99 lakh and Dominator at Rs 23.7 lakh. Two more motorcycles from SWM have been launched - Superdual T Base at Rs 6.80 lakh and Superdual T at Rs 7.30 lakh.

Besides these, the most affordable motorcycle to launch today under Motoroyale brand is the F.B. Mondial's Hipster 300 at Rs 3.37 lakh. And Hyosung launched two new motorcycles - GT 250 RC Rs 3.39 lakh and Aquila 650 cruiser at Rs 5.55 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

MV Agusta Brutale RR 800 is powered by a 798 cc, three-cylinder engine that puts out 140 bhp and 87 Nm of torque and is capable of a top speed of 244 km/h. It gets four ride modes and is equipped with eight-level traction control, ABS, brakes by Brembo and a slipper clutch.

Norton Commando 961 and the Dominator are powered by a push rod, parallel-twin engine with 80 bhp and 90 Nm of torque. The two come with Ohlins upside down forks up front and Ohlins twin shocks at the rear.

SWM Superdual 650 is powered by a 650 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 54 bhp and 53.5 Nm of torque. It comes with Brembo brakes at both ends, along with switchable ABS.

FB Mondial Hipster comes mounted with a 250 cc single-cylinder engine with 24 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. It gets a disc brake up front and is equipped with Bosch ABS. Hyosung GT 250 RC is powered by a 249 cc twin-cylinder engine with 28 bhp and 22.07 Nm of torque. Hyosung 650 Aquila Pro is powered by a 647 cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 74 bhp and 62 Nm of torque. It is belt-driven and the engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox.