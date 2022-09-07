Kinetic Green Zing e-scooter with 60km top speed and 125km range launched at Rs 85,000

Kinetic Green has launched the Zing High Speed Electric Scooter (Zing HSS) at Rs 85,000, ex-showroom. It has a top speed of 60kmph and gets 125km range per charge.

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles has launched the Zing High Speed Scooter (Zing HSS) at Rs 85,000.

The Zing HSS has a maximum range of 125km per charge, a top speed of 60kmph; comes with three speed mode – Normal, Eco, Power and part failure indicator.

The e-scooter is equipped with a 3.4 KwH lithium-ion battery, which is said to be fully charged in under 3 hours. It also gets a 3-step adjustable suspension and re-generative braking system ride.

In terms of additional features, it gets cruise control, multi-functional dashboard, USB port, detachable battery and a smart remote key.

Kinetic Green is offering a 3-year warranty on the Zing HSS. It has also partnered Sriram City Union, IDFC First Bank, Tata Capital Financial Services, IndusInd Bank and others to provide easy financing schemes to its customers.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said, “The launch of Zing electric scooter is a testament to our commitment of offering world-class EV technology and I am extremely proud to launch this model with best-in-class range of 125km and features. The company has aggressive plans to expand the portfolio with multiple offerings in high-speed scooters and our revolutionary e-Luna on the way for 2022-2023.”

“Kinetic group has tremendous experience in two-wheeler space, in developing advanced yet affordable two-wheelers like Kinetic Luna and Kinetic Honda scooter and Kinetic Green is committed to deliver a lot of excitement in electric two-wheeler space in coming years. The brand intends to revolutionise electric two-wheeler sector in India!”

The company says after its success in electric three-wheeler segment it aims to disrupt the mass market segment with its electric two-wheelers. The company has launched 2 models in 2021 and has sold over 40,000 scooters so far. The Zing HSS will be available from August 31, at its over 300 exclusive Kinetic Green dealers in India.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.