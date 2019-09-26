Kerala plans 2 lakh two-wheelers, 50,000 three-wheelers in EV push

Kerala is planning to replace all 15-year-old three-wheelers running on oil with electric and other ultra low emission vehicles from April 2021. The state government has also set an ambitious target of introducing 2 lakh electric two-wheelers and 50,000 three-wheelers by 2020.

Principal secretary, transport and aviation, KR Jyotilal said Kerala has an ambitious plan of introducing one million ultra low emission vehicles by 2022.

“We have issued a draft notification that from April 2021 all autorickshaws which turn 15 have to be replaced with ultra low emission vehicles like electric, LNG, CNG or hybrid. Probably we will be the first state to do so,” he said. He was speaking to reporters after the launch of Mahindra’s electric three-wheeler range Treo and Treo Yari in Kerala on Wednesday.

He said the state government is promoting the eco-system for electric mobility as it is mostly demand driven. Kerala also has lower tax and free parking for electric vehicles.

“We are investing `9 crore on charging stations and have identified 186 locations. Tata Power has shown interest in investing in charging infrastructure,” he said.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, said Mahindra Treo, India's first lithium-ion electric three-wheeler platform, provides eco-friendly mobility. “The vehicles also give owners and drivers an opportunity to improve their earning potential by 15-20%, a very significant margin," he added