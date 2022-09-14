Keeway teases a sport naked on social media – the QJMotor SRK350?

Keeway has teased an image of a street naked motorcycle on Instagram. Keeway will reveal more details on September 15 and here’s what we know so far.

Keeway, the two-wheeler manufacturer who recently set foot in India with two scooters and a cruiser motorcycle, has teased its fifth offering, a street naked motorcycle. Benelli’s sister company, Keeway, teased an image on its official Instagram handle.

The teaser image portrays a sharp headlight design and tank shrouds that cover the top half of the front forks. Apart from these details, the Keeway motorcycle seems to be finished in red with black and white graphics on the front bikini visor and the tank shrouds.

The teaser image closely represents the Keeway QJMotor SRK350, a motorcycle powered by a 353 cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. If this is the motorcycle, then the SRK350 will be the first sub-650 cc inline twin naked motorcycle in the country.

The reason behind the speculation is that Keeway when unveiled the Vieste 300, Sixties 300i, and the L-Light 250V in India, the company did announce its plans on launching street naked motorcycles and fully-faired ones in the country.

That said when Keeway launches the new street naked motorcycle in India, it will compete against the KTM 390 Duke, the new Honda CB300F, and the Bajaj Dominar amongst others. Also, given the pricing of Keeway’s other products in India, expect the new motorcycle to be priced at a premium, ~Rs 3.5 lakh ex-showroom.

Keeway will reveal more details on September 15, so stay tuned for more details on Keeway’s upcoming street naked motorcycle.