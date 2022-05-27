Keeway Sixties 300i, Vieste 300 scooters launched: Priced at Rs 2.99 lakh

The all-new Keeway Sixties 300i retro-classic scooter and the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter have been launched in India. They have been priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory.

Hungary-based two-wheeler maker and sister company of the Benelli group, Keeway, recently made its debut in India with three brand new products. The company unveiled its quarter-litre cruiser motorcycle and two 300cc scooters. Now, the prices of the Keeway Sixties 300i and the Vieste 300 are officially out. Both these scooters have been launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 2.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

In terms of design, while the Keeway Sixties 300i is a retro-classic model, the Vieste 300 is a handsome maxi-scooter. Both these scooters are powered by the same 278.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This motor churns out 18.7 hp of power at 6,500 RPM and 22 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. They run on 13-inch and 12-inch tubeless tyres respectively.

Talking about the colour shades on offer, the Vieste 300 is available in Matte Black, Matte Blue & Matte White shades. Whereas, the Sixties 300i is offered in Matte Light Blue, Matte White and Matte Grey colour schemes. In terms of features, they get an all-LED lighting system, Keeway Connect System, etc. Keeway’s products will be offered with a standard 2-year/unlimited km warranty and retailed via Benelli dealerships in India.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, KEEWAY India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the new product line-up: Sixties 300i and Vieste 300 at an attractive price tag considering the market dynamics and customers’ preferences. We are working towards introducing 6 more products in the Indian market by the end of this year and would primarily comprise two cruisers, two retro street classics, one naked street, and a race replica.”

