scorecardresearch

Keeway K300 R vs competition – Engine specifications comparison

Keeway K300 R vs competition. We compare the newly-launched Keeway K300 R against the competition in terms of engine specifications to tell you how they compare.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Keeway K300 R vs competition – Engine specifications comparison

Keeway’s latest launch, the K300 R is the bike manufacturer’s latest offering in the 300cc fully-faired segment that consists of the KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR, TVS Apache RR 310, and the Kawasaki Ninja 300. All motorcycles are a great platform for riders to graduate into riding big motorcycles and are the best offerings for track days.

Let’s take a look at the new Keeway K300 R’s engine specifications and compare them to the rest of the segment to see how they compare against each other.

keeway k300 R

The Keeway K300 R is powered by a 292cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 27 bhp and 25 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox. This is the same engine in the Keeway K300 N as well, the naked street bike offering from Keeway that was launched alongside the K300 R in India.

Also Read

All motorcycles in this segment come powered by a similar setup single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine apart from the Kawasaki Ninja 300, which comes with a parallel-twin engine. Let’s take a more detailed look.

Engine specsDispPowerTorqueGearboxMileage
K300 R292 cc27 bhp25 Nm6-speed
RC 390373.2 cc43 bhp37 Nm6-speed26 kmpl
Apache RR 310312.2 cc33 bhp27 Nm6-speed30 kmpl
G 310 RR312 cc33 bhp27 Nm6-speed30 kmpl
Ninja 300296 cc38 bhp26 Nm6-speed26 kmpl
ktm rc 390

The chart above clearly shows that the KTM RC 390 is the clear winner when it comes to outright power. The KTM is also the most tech-equipped of the lot, while TVS allows customers to customise the Apache from the company through its BTO option.

Make and ModelPrice (ex-showroom)
Keeway K300 RRs 2.99 lakh
KTM RC 390Rs 3.16 lakh
TVS Apache RR 310Rs 2.65 lakh
BMW G 310 RRRs 2.85 lakh
Kawasaki Ninja 300Rs 3.40 lakh
tvs apache

Also, what plays an important role in choosing the best entry-level fully faired motorcycle is the pricing, and if the budget is no constraint, the KTM RC 390 is our recommendation, followed by the TVS Apache RR 310. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is an excellent motorcycle as well if not for its pricing, and the Ninja 400 sitting just above the 300 in Kawasaki India’s lineup.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.