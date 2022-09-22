Keeway K300 R vs competition – Engine specifications comparison

Keeway K300 R vs competition. We compare the newly-launched Keeway K300 R against the competition in terms of engine specifications to tell you how they compare.

Keeway’s latest launch, the K300 R is the bike manufacturer’s latest offering in the 300cc fully-faired segment that consists of the KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR, TVS Apache RR 310, and the Kawasaki Ninja 300. All motorcycles are a great platform for riders to graduate into riding big motorcycles and are the best offerings for track days.

Let’s take a look at the new Keeway K300 R’s engine specifications and compare them to the rest of the segment to see how they compare against each other.

The Keeway K300 R is powered by a 292cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 27 bhp and 25 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox. This is the same engine in the Keeway K300 N as well, the naked street bike offering from Keeway that was launched alongside the K300 R in India.

All motorcycles in this segment come powered by a similar setup single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine apart from the Kawasaki Ninja 300, which comes with a parallel-twin engine. Let’s take a more detailed look.

Engine specs Disp Power Torque Gearbox Mileage K300 R 292 cc 27 bhp 25 Nm 6-speed — RC 390 373.2 cc 43 bhp 37 Nm 6-speed 26 kmpl Apache RR 310 312.2 cc 33 bhp 27 Nm 6-speed 30 kmpl G 310 RR 312 cc 33 bhp 27 Nm 6-speed 30 kmpl Ninja 300 296 cc 38 bhp 26 Nm 6-speed 26 kmpl

The chart above clearly shows that the KTM RC 390 is the clear winner when it comes to outright power. The KTM is also the most tech-equipped of the lot, while TVS allows customers to customise the Apache from the company through its BTO option.

Make and Model Price (ex-showroom) Keeway K300 R Rs 2.99 lakh KTM RC 390 Rs 3.16 lakh TVS Apache RR 310 Rs 2.65 lakh BMW G 310 RR Rs 2.85 lakh Kawasaki Ninja 300 Rs 3.40 lakh

Also, what plays an important role in choosing the best entry-level fully faired motorcycle is the pricing, and if the budget is no constraint, the KTM RC 390 is our recommendation, followed by the TVS Apache RR 310. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is an excellent motorcycle as well if not for its pricing, and the Ninja 400 sitting just above the 300 in Kawasaki India’s lineup.