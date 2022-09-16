Keeway has launched two new motorcycles in India, the K300 N and the K300 R, the former a street naked and the latter a fully-faired sports bike. The motorcycles are priced from Rs 2.65 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, and also expanding Keeway’s product portfolio in India.
We have already taken a closer look at the Keeway K300 N street bike up close, and now let’s take a detailed look at the Keeway K300 R motorcycles in terms of pricing, design, dimension, engine specifications, and features.
Price
The new Keeway K300 R is priced from Rs 2.99 lakh onwards ex-showroom and is available in three variants differentiated by their colour options: Glossy White, Glossy Red, and Glossy Black. All three versions have the same equipment, features, and carry the same engine, while their pricing is as follows.
|Keeway K300 R variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Glossy White
|Rs 2.99 lakh
|Glossy Red
|Rs 3.10 lakh
|Glossy Black
|Rs 3.20 lakh
Keeway K300 R – Design and dimension
The Keeway K300 R features a full fairing and clip on’s, giving the rider a more committed position. The split headlight design adds to the sportiness of the motorcycle, while the under-belly exhaust gives it a clean look. The high-set rear end is not the apt motorcycle to carry a pillion on regular basis, but the K300 R is a great alternative to those looking for a 300 cc fully faired motorcycle.
|Keeway K300 R Dimensions
|Length
|2,010 mm
|Width
|750 mm
|Height
|1,080 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,360 mm
|Saddle height
|780 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|12-litres
|Wheels
|17-inch alloys
|Weight
|165 kg
Keeway K300 R – Features and equipment
The new Keeway K300 R shares most of its equipment with its naked sibling, the K300 N. The sports bike gets upside-down front forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and ally wheels amongst others.
Keeway K300 R – Engine specifications
The powertrain is also shared between the two K300 N and the K300 R, which is a 292 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine capable of 27 bhp and 25 Nm of torque. The motorcycle’s engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and Keeway does not offer ride modes or ABS modes that the competition offers in the Indian market.
|Engine specifications
|Displacement
|292 cc
|Power
|27 bhp
|Torque
|25 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Drive
|Chain
Keeway K300 R – Competition
The Keeway K300 R competes with the TVS Apache RR310, the newly-launched BMW G310 RR, KTM RC 390, and the Kawasaki Ninja 300 amongst others in the Indian market.