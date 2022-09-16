Keeway K300 R launched in India and here’s everything you need to know about the newest fully-faired sports bike, including price, specs, features, and design.

Keeway has launched two new motorcycles in India, the K300 N and the K300 R, the former a street naked and the latter a fully-faired sports bike. The motorcycles are priced from Rs 2.65 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, and also expanding Keeway’s product portfolio in India.

We have already taken a closer look at the Keeway K300 N street bike up close, and now let’s take a detailed look at the Keeway K300 R motorcycles in terms of pricing, design, dimension, engine specifications, and features.

Price

The new Keeway K300 R is priced from Rs 2.99 lakh onwards ex-showroom and is available in three variants differentiated by their colour options: Glossy White, Glossy Red, and Glossy Black. All three versions have the same equipment, features, and carry the same engine, while their pricing is as follows.

Keeway K300 R variant Price (ex-showroom) Glossy White Rs 2.99 lakh Glossy Red Rs 3.10 lakh Glossy Black Rs 3.20 lakh

Keeway K300 R – Design and dimension

The Keeway K300 R features a full fairing and clip on’s, giving the rider a more committed position. The split headlight design adds to the sportiness of the motorcycle, while the under-belly exhaust gives it a clean look. The high-set rear end is not the apt motorcycle to carry a pillion on regular basis, but the K300 R is a great alternative to those looking for a 300 cc fully faired motorcycle.

Keeway K300 R Dimensions Length 2,010 mm Width 750 mm Height 1,080 mm Wheelbase 1,360 mm Saddle height 780 mm Ground Clearance 135 mm Fuel Capacity 12-litres Wheels 17-inch alloys Weight 165 kg

Keeway K300 R – Features and equipment

The new Keeway K300 R shares most of its equipment with its naked sibling, the K300 N. The sports bike gets upside-down front forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and ally wheels amongst others.

Keeway K300 R – Engine specifications

The powertrain is also shared between the two K300 N and the K300 R, which is a 292 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine capable of 27 bhp and 25 Nm of torque. The motorcycle’s engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and Keeway does not offer ride modes or ABS modes that the competition offers in the Indian market.

Engine specifications Displacement 292 cc Power 27 bhp Torque 25 Nm Gearbox 6-speed Drive Chain

Keeway K300 R – Competition

The Keeway K300 R competes with the TVS Apache RR310, the newly-launched BMW G310 RR, KTM RC 390, and the Kawasaki Ninja 300 amongst others in the Indian market.