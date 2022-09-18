scorecardresearch

Keeway K300 N vs competition – Dimension and engine specification comparison

We compare the new Keeway K300 N against the KTM 390 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 400, BMW G 310 R, Honda CB300R, and the CFMoto NK300 in terms of engine specifications.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Keeway K300 N vs competition – Dimension and engine specification comparison

The newly-launched Keeway K300 N is the latest entrant in the naked street bike segment that consists of the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G31 R, Honda’s new CB300R, Bajaj Dominar, and the CFMoto 300NK. Motorcycles in this segment offer a fine balance of power and practicality, serving as a great platform for riders to step into the world of big motorcycles.

With so many motorcycles from different brands on offer, let’s take a closer look at the new Keeway K300 N’s dimensions and engine specifications and compare them with the other motorcycles to see how it fits in.

Keeway K300 N vs competition – Dimensions

The Keeway K300 N has the right looks and weight to compete in the segment, which has an array of motorcycles with different styling, weight, and saddle height, catering to a wide customer base. The KTM 390 Duke is the most popular motorcycle in the segment, but competition from BMW, Honda, and Bajaj is strong.

Also Read
DimensionsLengthWidthHeightWheelbaseSeat heightWeight
K300 N1,990 mm780 mm1,070 mm1,360 mm795 mm151 kg
390 Duke2,072 mm831 mm1,109 mm1,357 mm822 mm171 kg
Dominar2,156 mm863 mm1,243 mm1,453 mm800 mm193 kg
G 310 R2,005 mm849 mm1,080 mm1,380 mm785 mm164 kg
CB300R2,017 mm802 mm1,047 mm1,352 mm801 mm146 kg
NK3001,990 mm780 mm1,070 mm1,360 mm795 mm151 kg

The new Keeway K300 N is identical to the CFMoto NK300 in terms of dimensions, however, the lightest motorcycle in the segment is the Honda CB300R, while the BMW G 310 R has the lowest saddle height. The Honda CB300R also has the shortest wheelbase, meaning its agile, followed by the Duke 390. The Bajaj Dominar is the heaviest motorcycle in the segment tipping the scale at 193 kg, while the KTM 390 Duke has the tallest seat height amongst competition.

Keeway K300 N vs competition – Engine specifications

Performance is key in this segment and the KTM is undoubtedly the most powerful motorcycle as it has the largest displacement and power output. All motorcycles in the segment are powered by a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Engine specsDisplacementPowerTorqueGearboxMileage
K300 N292 cc27 bhp25 Nm6-speed
390 Duke373.2 cc43 bhp37 Nm6-speed26 kmpl
Dominar373.3 cc39 bhp35 Nm6-speed29 kmpl
G 310 R313 cc33 bhp28 Nm6-speed30 kmpl
CB300R286 cc31 bhp27 Nm6-speed30 kmpl
NK300292.4 cc27 bhp25 Nm6-speed

Again, the Keeway K300 N and the CFMoto NK300 have identical power outputs. The Bajaj Dominar is the second most powerful motorcycle in the segment while it is also the heaviest. The Keeway K300 N and the CFMoto NK300 are the least powerful in the segment, however, they do deliver decent power.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.