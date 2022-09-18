Keeway K300 N vs competition – Dimension and engine specification comparison

We compare the new Keeway K300 N against the KTM 390 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 400, BMW G 310 R, Honda CB300R, and the CFMoto NK300 in terms of engine specifications.

The newly-launched Keeway K300 N is the latest entrant in the naked street bike segment that consists of the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G31 R, Honda’s new CB300R, Bajaj Dominar, and the CFMoto 300NK. Motorcycles in this segment offer a fine balance of power and practicality, serving as a great platform for riders to step into the world of big motorcycles.

With so many motorcycles from different brands on offer, let’s take a closer look at the new Keeway K300 N’s dimensions and engine specifications and compare them with the other motorcycles to see how it fits in.

Keeway K300 N vs competition – Dimensions

The Keeway K300 N has the right looks and weight to compete in the segment, which has an array of motorcycles with different styling, weight, and saddle height, catering to a wide customer base. The KTM 390 Duke is the most popular motorcycle in the segment, but competition from BMW, Honda, and Bajaj is strong.

Dimensions Length Width Height Wheelbase Seat height Weight K300 N 1,990 mm 780 mm 1,070 mm 1,360 mm 795 mm 151 kg 390 Duke 2,072 mm 831 mm 1,109 mm 1,357 mm 822 mm 171 kg Dominar 2,156 mm 863 mm 1,243 mm 1,453 mm 800 mm 193 kg G 310 R 2,005 mm 849 mm 1,080 mm 1,380 mm 785 mm 164 kg CB300R 2,017 mm 802 mm 1,047 mm 1,352 mm 801 mm 146 kg NK300 1,990 mm 780 mm 1,070 mm 1,360 mm 795 mm 151 kg

The new Keeway K300 N is identical to the CFMoto NK300 in terms of dimensions, however, the lightest motorcycle in the segment is the Honda CB300R, while the BMW G 310 R has the lowest saddle height. The Honda CB300R also has the shortest wheelbase, meaning its agile, followed by the Duke 390. The Bajaj Dominar is the heaviest motorcycle in the segment tipping the scale at 193 kg, while the KTM 390 Duke has the tallest seat height amongst competition.

Keeway K300 N vs competition – Engine specifications

Performance is key in this segment and the KTM is undoubtedly the most powerful motorcycle as it has the largest displacement and power output. All motorcycles in the segment are powered by a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Engine specs Displacement Power Torque Gearbox Mileage K300 N 292 cc 27 bhp 25 Nm 6-speed — 390 Duke 373.2 cc 43 bhp 37 Nm 6-speed 26 kmpl Dominar 373.3 cc 39 bhp 35 Nm 6-speed 29 kmpl G 310 R 313 cc 33 bhp 28 Nm 6-speed 30 kmpl CB300R 286 cc 31 bhp 27 Nm 6-speed 30 kmpl NK300 292.4 cc 27 bhp 25 Nm 6-speed —

Again, the Keeway K300 N and the CFMoto NK300 have identical power outputs. The Bajaj Dominar is the second most powerful motorcycle in the segment while it is also the heaviest. The Keeway K300 N and the CFMoto NK300 are the least powerful in the segment, however, they do deliver decent power.