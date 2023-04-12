scorecardresearch

Keeway K300 N, K300 R price reduced by Rs 54,000: New vs old price list here

The prices of the Keeway K300 N and the K300 R have been reduced by up to Rs 54,000. These Keeway motorcycles are now priced from Rs 2.55 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Keeway K300 N and K300 R
Keeway's K300 N and K300 R share mechanicals with each other

Keeway Motorcycles made its India debut last year. This Hungarian brand is a sister company of Benelli Motorcycles and has rapidly expanded its portfolio in the Indian market. The Keeway K300 N and the K300 R were launched in September last year. Now, within seven months of their debut, the company has reduced the prices of these motorcycles by a whopping Rs 54,000.

keeway k300 r

Keeway K300 N, K300 R: New vs old price list

Make and modelNew priceOld priceDifference
Keeway K300 NRs 2.55 lakhRs 2.65 lakh – Rs 2.85 lakhUp to Rs 30,000
Keeway K300 RRs 2.65 lakhRs 2.99 lakh – Rs 3.19 lakhUp to Rs 54,000

The new vs old ex-showroom prices of the Keeway K300 N and the K300 R are mentioned in the above table. While the K300 N has got a price cut of up to Rs 30,000, the K300R’s prices have been slashed by up to Rs 54,000. The Keeway K300 N is now priced in India at Rs 2.55 lakh and the K300 R will retail at Rs 2.65 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. 

Also Read
keeway india

Keeway K300 N, K300 R: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, these Keeway motorcycles are identical to each other. Powering the Keeway K300 N and the K300R is a 292.4cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine that churns out 27.1 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. 

keeway k300 n

Keeway K300 N, K300 R: Hardware and features

The Keeway K300 N and the K300 R get USD (up-side-down) front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties on these 300cc motorcycles are performed by disc brakes at either end and they get dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, they get an LED lighting system and a digital instrument cluster that shows trip-related information.

First published on: 12-04-2023 at 15:58 IST