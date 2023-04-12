Keeway K300 N, K300 R price reduced by Rs 54,000: New vs old price list here

The prices of the Keeway K300 N and the K300 R have been reduced by up to Rs 54,000. These Keeway motorcycles are now priced from Rs 2.55 lakh, ex-showroom.

Keeway Motorcycles made its India debut last year. This Hungarian brand is a sister company of Benelli Motorcycles and has rapidly expanded its portfolio in the Indian market. The Keeway K300 N and the K300 R were launched in September last year. Now, within seven months of their debut, the company has reduced the prices of these motorcycles by a whopping Rs 54,000.

Keeway K300 N, K300 R: New vs old price list

Make and model New price Old price Difference Keeway K300 N Rs 2.55 lakh Rs 2.65 lakh – Rs 2.85 lakh Up to Rs 30,000 Keeway K300 R Rs 2.65 lakh Rs 2.99 lakh – Rs 3.19 lakh Up to Rs 54,000

The new vs old ex-showroom prices of the Keeway K300 N and the K300 R are mentioned in the above table. While the K300 N has got a price cut of up to Rs 30,000, the K300R’s prices have been slashed by up to Rs 54,000. The Keeway K300 N is now priced in India at Rs 2.55 lakh and the K300 R will retail at Rs 2.65 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Also Read: Upcoming cars in India in April 2023: Maruti Fronx to MG Comet EV

Keeway K300 N, K300 R: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, these Keeway motorcycles are identical to each other. Powering the Keeway K300 N and the K300R is a 292.4cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine that churns out 27.1 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Keeway K300 N, K300 R: Hardware and features

The Keeway K300 N and the K300 R get USD (up-side-down) front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties on these 300cc motorcycles are performed by disc brakes at either end and they get dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, they get an LED lighting system and a digital instrument cluster that shows trip-related information.

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP rating: Virtus, Slavia, XUV700 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.