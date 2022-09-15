Keeway K300 N, K300 R launched in India: Priced from Rs 2.65 lakh

The new 2022 Keeway K300 N and K300 R have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.65 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries will begin by the end of this month.

Keeway India has introduced two new motorcycles in the country. The new 2022 Keeway K300 N and K300 R have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.65 lakh, ex-showroom. While the K300 N is a naked street fighter, the K300 R is a fully-faired sports motorcycle. The bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries will begin by the end of this month.

Keeway K300 N, K300 R: Price in India

Make and Model Starting Price (ex-showroom) Keeway K300 N Rs 2.65 lakh Keeway K300 R Rs 2.99 lakh

The new 2022 Keeway K300 N is priced from Rs 2.65 lakh while the K300 R will retail from Rs 2.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Keeway is offering both the motorcycle in three paint schemes. While the K300 N is available in Matte White, Matte Red, and Matte Black colours, the K300 R can be had in Glossy White, Glossy Red, and Glossy Black shades.

Powering both these motorcycles is a 292.4cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that churns out 27.1 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In terms of hardware, they get USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Keeway India, said, “I am happy to launch the all-new K300 N and K300 R, we are assured that these two splendid machines will exhilarate the consumers with their stunning looks and performance. These Twin motorcycles are sure to resonate with the young Indian motorcyclist looking for a sub 300 cc motorcycle unique in design and fun to ride.”

