Keeway K300 N – All you need to know

New Keeway K300 N launched in India and here’s everything you need to know along with its design, dimensions, engine specifications, features, and competition.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Keeway India is on a spree of launching new products and the latest to join its portfolio in India are the Keeway K300 N and the K300 R motorcycles, priced at Rs 2.65 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Keeway R300 N is a sport naked, while the K300 R is a fully-faired one.

Keeway K300 N variantPrice (ex-showroom)
Matte White Rs 2.65 lakh
Matte RedRs 2.75 lakh
Matte BlackRs 2.85 lakh

Let’s take a closer look at the Keeway K300 N motorcycle in detail, and get to know its design and specifications better.

Design and dimensions

keeway k300 n design and dimension

In terms of design, the new Keeway K300 N features sharp styling, a design India is quite familiar with, seen on the KTM Duke series and the CF Moto motorcycles. The motorcycle features an under-belly exhaust, an angular headlight, and a raised rear end, giving the motorcycle a sporty look.

The body and internals are fully exposed with the lack of fairing, giving it a sporty naked stance to take on the city life and highway commutes, although there is not much wind deflection.

Keeway K300 N Dimensions
Length1,990 mm
Width780 mm
Height1,070 mm
Wheelbase1,360 mm
Saddle height795 mm
Ground Clearance150 mm
Fuel Capacity12.5-litres
Wheels17-inch alloys
Weight151 kg

Keeway K300 N – Engine specifications

keeway k300 n engine specs and features

The new Keeway K300 N is powered by a 292 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 27 bhp and 25 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox. This is the first Keeway with a single-cylinder unit, as the K-Light 250V cruiser and the V302C bobber feature a twin-cylinder engine setup.

Engine specifications
Displacement292 cc
Power27 bhp
Torque25 Nm
Gearbox6-speed
DriveChain

Keeway K300 N – Features and equipment

In terms of features and equipment, the Keeway K300 N gets upside-down front forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels, and LED lighting amongst other features.

Keeway K300 N – Competition

The 2022 Keeway K300 N will primarily compete with the KTM Duke 250 and the 390, Honda CB300R and the CB300F, and the CF Moto 300NK in India.

