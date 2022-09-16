Keeway K300 N – All you need to know

Keeway India is on a spree of launching new products and the latest to join its portfolio in India are the Keeway K300 N and the K300 R motorcycles, priced at Rs 2.65 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Keeway R300 N is a sport naked, while the K300 R is a fully-faired one.
|Keeway K300 N variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Matte White
|Rs 2.65 lakh
|Matte Red
|Rs 2.75 lakh
|Matte Black
|Rs 2.85 lakh
Let’s take a closer look at the Keeway K300 N motorcycle in detail, and get to know its design and specifications better.
Design and dimensions
In terms of design, the new Keeway K300 N features sharp styling, a design India is quite familiar with, seen on the KTM Duke series and the CF Moto motorcycles. The motorcycle features an under-belly exhaust, an angular headlight, and a raised rear end, giving the motorcycle a sporty look.
The body and internals are fully exposed with the lack of fairing, giving it a sporty naked stance to take on the city life and highway commutes, although there is not much wind deflection.
|Keeway K300 N Dimensions
|Length
|1,990 mm
|Width
|780 mm
|Height
|1,070 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,360 mm
|Saddle height
|795 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|12.5-litres
|Wheels
|17-inch alloys
|Weight
|151 kg
Keeway K300 N – Engine specifications
The new Keeway K300 N is powered by a 292 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 27 bhp and 25 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox. This is the first Keeway with a single-cylinder unit, as the K-Light 250V cruiser and the V302C bobber feature a twin-cylinder engine setup.
|Engine specifications
|Displacement
|292 cc
|Power
|27 bhp
|Torque
|25 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Drive
|Chain
Keeway K300 N – Features and equipment
In terms of features and equipment, the Keeway K300 N gets upside-down front forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels, and LED lighting amongst other features.
Keeway K300 N – Competition
The 2022 Keeway K300 N will primarily compete with the KTM Duke 250 and the 390, Honda CB300R and the CB300F, and the CF Moto 300NK in India.