Kawsaki to unleash Ninja ZX-6R In India tomorrow : Only middleweight Supersport in the country

The green machine maker from Japan has today officially announced that the company will be launching the Ninja ZX-6R in India tomorrow. The 636cc bike from Kawasaki will be the only middleweight supersport in the country since its British counterpart (Triumph Daytona 675) is currently out of production.

The Ninja ZX-6R is expected to have a price tag ranging from Rs 10-11 lakh (ex-showroom), and the company will have to set the price very competitively in order to keep it marginally lower than its bigger sibling the Ninja ZX-10R which currently retails at Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike will arrive on Indian soil through a CDK (Completely Knocked Down) route and will be assembled at company's Chakan plant near Pune, Maharashtra.

The new 2020 Ninja ZX-6R runs on a 636cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine which delivers 129.7PS of maximum power at 13,500rpm. The engine works in conjunction with a 6-speed transmission. The new bike comes with updated looks and instrument panel (now displaying more information). In terms of safety features, the bike comes with electronics aid such as KQS (Kawasaki quick shifter), KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock braking system), and KTRC (Kawasaki traction control).

Also read: Maruti Suzuki tops the sales charts in December 2018: Auto Industry positive on growth after a slow 2018!

Ninja ZX-6R comes loaded with front 41mm Showa SFF-BP forks and a monoshock suspension at the rear. Braking duties are handled by front dual 310mm petal disc and rear 210mm disc. The new bike is also updated with high-performance Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres.

The bike will be available only with the KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) kit and hence Racing Green/Ebony paint will be the only paint option.