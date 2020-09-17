Kawasaki ZX-10R recalled in India for major engine issue

201 units of the Kawasaki ZX-10R have been affected and we believe these could be units from the 2016-18 batch. The recalled bikes will be fixed free of cost at authorised workshops.

Performance vehicles demand a higher level of precision in their manufacturing. The very core behind a customer purchasing them is the idea of speed and thrill. Kawasaki makes some fantastic performance bikes and these in the Indian market are priced very well too. However, news has now come in that the Kawasaki ZX-10R is being recalled in the Indian market to fix a potential engine issue. The official statement says “A big combustion may develop in the exhaust path when the quick shift function is used at high engine load. Therefore, such pressure generated by a big combustion could deform and/or break the secondary air valve [air suction valve(s)]. In continuous use, high-temperature exhaust gas could blowback through a damaged secondary air valve and melt surrounding parts. In the worst case, it could result in fire.”

In short, riding the bike in these conditions might cause an accident. While Kawasaki India is yet to let us know the timeframe for the repair and the model years that are affected, we believe the latter could be from the 2016-18 batch. Earlier, 140 units of the ZX-10R and RR models were recalled to fix a faulty gear rim. Currently, 201 units are affected. One can check the status of their vehicle by entering the VIN on Kawasaki-India.com/recalls.

Kawasaki India has recently launched a slew of BS6 bikes. The manufacturer also announced a new paint scheme for its high-selling Ninja 650. The new colour is called Lime Green and doesn’t cost extra over the other paint scheme. In other news, Kawasaki has also introduced its own brand of engine oils in the Indian market. While they haven’t specified the price, customers can now get their engine oil replaced with the Kawasaki-branded oil at authorised workshops. This will be commensurate with the warranty and it is likely that all new Kawasaki bikes will now come with this engine oil.

