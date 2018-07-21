Kawasaki Z900RS launched in a new black colour at Rs 15.30 lakh: All details

Kawasaki has launched a new black colour option for its retro offering Z900RS in India. The price of the new colour option is kept at Rs 15.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Having said that, the figure is the same as the already existing two shades namely Candytone Brown and Candytone Orange. The Kawasaki Z900RS pays homage to the Z1 retro classic from the 1970s while having the modern heart and tech of the current Z900. The Kawasaki Z900RS is built on the same platform as the Z900. Powering the Kawasaki Z900 RS is the same 900cc, four-cylinder engine that powers the Z900. However, the power output on the Z900RS has been toned down at 109 bhp as compared to 123 bhp offered on the Z900. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission system.

While introducing the new black colour for the Kawasaki Z900RS, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motor said that bringing Z900RS in India in February was a sort of achievement. This is due to the fact that this model is produced in very limited numbers in Japan.

The stopping power to the Kawasaki Z900RS is delivered with the help of dual 300mm disc brakes up front along with a single 250mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is being offered as standard with the Z900RS. The suspension duties are taken care of with the help of 41mm inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The instrument cluster on the Kawasaki Z900RS is a twin pod analog unit that matches the retro character of the motorcycle.

The new Kawasaki Z900RS is brought to India through the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route and this is the reason behind its high price tag. The motorcycle challenges the likes of Triumph Bonneville T120 in India. Stay tuned for more updates!