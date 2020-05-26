Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

The Z650 is Rs 25,000 dearer than before but has the same power rating with newly added features to boast.

By:Updated: May 26, 2020 12:19:08 PM

Kawasaki India has rolled out another BS6 product. The new Kawasaki Z650 BS6 specs were revealed earlier by the company on its website. However, due to the COVID-19 situation, the bike’s prices and availability were withheld. Now, with dealerships and production resuming, the price announcement has happened. The Kawasaki Z650 BS6 is priced at Rs 5.94 lakh, ex-showroom. This makes it Rs 25,000 expensive than the BS4 model. Bookings had begun a while ago while deliveries are being promised mid-June.

The corresponding price hike has brought in new equipment as well. This includes all-LED headlights, stickier Dunlop Sportmax tyres, a TFT colour instrument console and smartphone connectivity through the Rideology app. Kawasaki has also used this opportunity to give the motorcycle a makeover with a sharper fairing cowl and muscular radiator cowls. The power is the same as the BS4 model but in the process of cleaner emissions, torque rating has been sacrificed. The power is 68hp while the torque has been downrated from the previous 65.7Nm to now 64Nm. Kawasaki says that mid-range power from the 649cc, parallel-twin engine has been improved thereby calling for lesser gear shifts. A 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch continues from the BS4 model.

The motorcycle weighs 191kg. The BS4 model was easy to ride and its this quality that has rendered it as a favourite to many an entry-level sportsbike model. Kawasaki currently has two BS6 motorcycles running the same engine but with different tuning. There is also the Versys 650 BS6 expected soon. It will also have the same motor but with slightly different tuning. All three bikes though get the same gearbox but with different ratios to suit their respective natures.

Kawasaki is also shortly bringing out its branded engine oil. The brand had recently teased this on Twitter. Expect all Kawasaki workshops to now switch to this new branded oil soon.

 

