Kawasaki Z250 retires in India: Most affordable Kwacker unlisted from official website

Kawasaki has pulled the plug on its most affordable motorcycle, the Z250 in the Indian market. The company has removed the quarter-liter model from its official website for India, thereby confirming that the Z250 is no longer on sale. The biggest reason why the Kawasaki Z250 has been retired in India is due to its miserable sales numbers. While the Z250 was the company's most affordable motorcycle, it was still on an expensive side with an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.08 lakh. In fact, after the launch of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 at a price of Rs 2.98 lakh, the sales of the Z250 saw a further decline.

The bike didn't manage to find any customers in the last few months and hence, the company was left with no option but to pull the plug on the motorcycle in India. The Kawasaki Z250 is powered by a 249cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, developing 32 bhp of power and 21 Nm of torque. Stopping power to the Kawasaki Z250 is delivered with the help of a 290mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear.

The Kawasaki Z250 didn't have any direct competition but in terms of price point, it used to compete with the likes of the Benelli TNT 300. The Ninja 300 does make better sense compared to the Z250 as it offers a full fairing along with higher power output at a lesser price. Now, what remains to be seen whether Kawasaki comes up with a replacement for the Z250 or chooses to leave that space vacant.

Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit and subscribe now! Do you think Kawasaki made the right step by discontinuing the Z250 from the Indian market or it should have launched a refreshed model with some cost cutting? Do let us know your thoughts.