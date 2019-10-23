Kawasaki Z H2 unveiled at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show: World’s only supercharged streetfighter looks brute!

Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the magnificent Z H2 naked streetfighter at the ongoing 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. As one would normally expect from a motorcycle of this segment, the Kawasaki Z H2 looks brute and gets a semi fairing up front with an all-LED headlamp that looks similar to the one on the Z400. The rest of the design of the Z H2 takes inspiration from the Z900 streetfighter. The muscular fuel tank is another add on to the visual highlights. The bike gets split seating and at the rear, it has a sharp tail section that looks quite appealing. As the name suggests, the supercharged Kawasaki Z H2 draws power from the same 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine that powers the fully-faired Ninja H2. The fuel-injected motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 197hp and 137Nm.

The figures are similar to that of the Ninja H2, however, the Z H2 gets a revised supercharger inlet and ram air intake in favour of a better low and mid-range torque. The recently unveiled Kawasaki Z H2 comes with four riding modes namely Sport, Road, Rain and Rider. Moreover, the bike gets three power modes and as the name suggests, these restrict the engine power as per the requirement. The electronics package of the motorcycle comprises of a six-axis IMU, traction control system, launch control and cruise control.

The stopping power to the Kawasaki Z H2 is delivered with the help of twin 290mm discs at the front along with a single 226mm disc at the rear. The suspension system of the bike comprises of Showa Big Piston Forks upfront and a Showa rear monoshock. The Kawasaki Z H2 is expected to reach the global markets very soon and as far as India launch is concerned, the bike might land here sometime next year.

