Kawasaki Z H2 images leaked ahead of official debut: Supercharged streetfighter looks razor sharp!

Kawasaki is gearing for the official debut of its supercharged naked streetfighter Z H2 on 23rd October. Earlier, the company has been teasing the motorcycle in its teaser videos and the latest one did reveal the silhouette of the upcoming motorcycle. Now, the leaked images of the Kawasaki Z H2 give a glimpse of the motorcycle, especially from the front and rear. The front end of the Kawasaki Z H2 gets a similar razor-sharp looking headlamp like the Z1000. The dual headlamps appear to be LEDs and the headlamp cowl design looks mean looking with the matte black colour scheme another add on. Like the Ninja H2, this one also gets the company's River mark emblem just above the headlamps. One can also notice the adjustable clutch and brake levers on the motorcycle along with sleek looking coloured TFT instrument cluster that is expected to support smartphone connectivity as well.

Kawasaki Z H2 to get coloured TFT instrumentation

The Kawasaki Z H2 will come with split type seating layout and the tail end confirms its name with the Z H2 badging. Coming to the powertrain, the Kawasaki Z H2 is expected to draw power from the same 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The supercharged mill on the Ninja H2 is good for producing an astonishing 231hp while the peak torque output is rated at 141Nm. The engine on the Z H2 is also expected to make similar figures. That said, the supercharged Z H2 might land as the most powerful naked streetfighter that one can buy on the planet.

Kawasaki Z H2 likely to get over 200hp

Also, this engine is expected to be Euro-V compliant keeping in mind the stringent emission norms. India launch of the Kawasaki Z H2 is expected to happen sometime in mid-2020 and the bike is expected to sport a price tag of close to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the upcoming Kawasaki Z H2 to be out on 23rd October, and we are indeed expecting some exciting info. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!