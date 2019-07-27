Kawasaki W800 Street launched in India to take on the Triumph Street Twin

The Kawasaki W800 Street has been launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. A single matte graphite grey colour will be the only paint scheme available at the moment. Kawasaki has said that one can book the motorcycle at their nearest authorised showroom now. The deliveries though will begin only by August 2019. The W800 Street comes in as a semi-knocked down unit and hence the higher price tag. Kawasaki also says that once the desired number of bookings have reached, they will temporarily stop taking orders. So, hurry up!

This is Kawasaki's slightly modern take on a vintage motorcycle. The design language is pretty simple, something which we're used to seeing on the Bonnevilles and Street Twins. This is exactly what Kawasaki is targeting. A classic circular LED headlamp, aluminium spoke wheels, raised handlebars, tear drop shaped fuel tank and lots of chrome all around signify the W800 Street. Kawasaki has also provided a single piece seat, an analogue speedo as well as tachometer, multifunctional LCD display and round blinkers.

Powering the Kawasaki W800 Street is an air-cooled (this isn't a research error) 773cc, twin cylinder engine. This engine produces 47.5hp and 62.9Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a slip and assist clutch as well as five gears. The clutch position can be adjusted in five different ways whereas the brake lever in four. Kawasaki has provided discs in the front as well as rear along with ABS.

At a time when the Interceptor with the same power and styling is available for just a fraction of the price, its a no-brainer about this Kawasaki. Even if you wanted to go premium, the new Street Twin at Rs 7.45 lakh makes more sense than the Kawasaki.