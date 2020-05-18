Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh

The new 2020 Kawasaki W800 price in India has been slashed by Rs 1 lakh and the bike is now BS6 compliant too. Here's how it makes for a sweeter deal now!

Good news for retro bike lovers who have been planning something on the lines of a W800! Kawasaki India has slashed the prices of the W800 for the Indian customers by Rs 1 lakh. After the said price revision, the Kawasaki W800 now undercuts the Triumph Street Twin. The 2020 model has been listed on the company’s official website for India in the BS6 form. In order to be precise, the W800 that earlier used to retail at a price of Rs 7.99 lakh is now available for a price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in India in the month of July 2019, the Kawasaki W800 looks like a worthy challenger for the likes of the Triumph Street Twin in the segment along with the Bonneville T100 as well.

Powering the 2020 Kawasaki W800 is the same 773cc, air-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 52hp and 63Nm. A transmission is a five-speed unit. The power and torque figures on the BS6 model are the same as the outgoing BS4 version.

In terms of features, the Kawasaki W800 gets a twin-pod instrument cluster with a small LCD screen, a full-LED headlamp, a slipper clutch, and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The suspension system comprises of 41mm telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear.

Now, with the latest price revision, the Kawasaki W800 looks a lot more tempting, undercutting the two affordable Triumphs. In order to be precise, the Street Twin is currently priced at Rs 7.45 lakh. On the other hand, the Bonneville T100 can be yours if you shell out Rs 8.87 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The W800 would go on to become an even more appealing proposition as Triumph Motorcycles had announced that it will increase the prices of most of its range in July 2020.

