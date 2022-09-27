New Kawasaki W175 vs TVS Ronin comparison. We compare the Kawasaki W175 against the TVS Ronin in terms of design, specifications, and features.

Kawasaki’s most affordable offering in India, the recently launched Kawasaki W175 is a retro-themed motorcycle that competes with some of the big names in the segment. One of them is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and the other is the TVS Ronin.

Let’s look at a detailed comparison between the new Kawasaki W175 and the TVS Ronin in terms of price, design, dimensions, features and equipment, and engine specifications.

Kawasaki W175 vs TVS Ronin – Pricing

The Kawasaki W175 is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh ex-showroom onwards and is offered in two variants based on the colour scheme. The TVS Ronin is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh ex-showroom and is offered in three variants depending on colour schemes and features.

Kawasaki W175 Variant Price Ebony Rs 1.47 lakh Candy Persimmon Red Rs 1.49 lakh

TVS Ronin Variant Price Single Tone Rs 1.49 lakh Dual Tone Rs 1.56 lakh Triple Tone Rs 1.68 lakh

Of the two motorcycles, the TVS Ronin is the more expensive one, however, it also offers more as a package which we will see more about.

Kawasaki W175 vs TVS Ronin – Design and dimension

Both motorcycles feature retro looks with a single round headlight, a single-piece seat, relaxed riding posture, and side-slung exhausts. However, they have their own design elements to make them stand apart.

The W175 gets spoke wheels, squarish side panels, round turn signals, and blacked-out engine components, including the rims. The Kawasaki W175 borrows its design elements from its bigger sibling, the Kawasaki W800. The tear-shaped fuel tank adds to the overall appeal of the motorcycle.

The TVS Ronin features a modern take on an old-school design with an integrated DRL that makes the motorcycle stand out. The Ronin also gets blacked-out engine components among others, and in terms of looks, the Ronin is the more appealing between the two.

Dimensions Kawasaki W175 TVS Ronin Length 2,005 mm 2,040 mm Width 805 mm 805 mm Height 1,050 mm 1,170 Wheelbase 1,320 mm 1,357 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm 181 mm Weight 135 kg 159 kg Seat Height 790 mm 795 mm Fuel Capacity 12-litres 14-litres

The Ronin is slightly heavier than the Kawasaki, but the extra displacement and power output make up for it. The Ronin has a better ground clearance between the two and also has a larger fuel tank.

Kawasaki W175 vs TVS Ronin – Equipment and features

The Kawasaki W175 gets telescopic front forks, dual shocks at the rear, a semi-digital instrument cluster, 17-inch spoke wheels, a disc brake up front and a drum at the rear, and a single-channel ABS. The Kawasaki’s instrument panel does not offer any form of smartphone connectivity.

The TVS Ronin gets USD forks as compared to the Kawasaki’s telescopic units dual rear shocks, disc brakes at both ends with single or dual-channel ABS depending on the variant, and a single-pod digital instrument cluster with connected features. The Ronin also gets various ABS modes, making the Ronin a better package compared to the Kawasaki W175 since it offers more in terms of equipment.

Kawasaki W175 vs TVS Ronin – Engine specifications

Both motorcycles feature an air-cooled single-cylinder engine that varies in displacement and power figures. The W175 gets a 177cc motor while the Ronin gets a larger, 226 cc motor, however, both motorcycles come with a 5-speed gearbox.