Kawasaki W175 vs Royal Enfield Hunter comparison

Kawasaki W175 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comparison. We compare the new Kawasaki W175 against the Hunter 350 in terms of price, specifications, and features.

The new Kawasaki W175 is the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer’s most-affordable offering in India, priced at Rs 1.47 lakh ex-showroom. However, given the price point, the Kawasaki W175 sits right in the middle of Royal Enfield’s most-affordable offering, the Hunter 350.

Let’s compare the new Kawasaki W175 against the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in terms of pricing, design, dimensions, equipment and features, and engine specifications to see which suits you better.

Kawasaki W175 vs Royal Enfield Hunter – Pricing

The Kawasaki W175 is offered in two variants and the prices start at Rs 1.47 lakh ex-showroom. The two variants differ by colour alone, while features and equipment stay identical. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered in three variants, and they differ quite a bit in terms of equipment and features. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh ex-showroom.

Kawasaki W175 Variant Price Ebony Rs 1.47 lakh Candy Persimmon Red Rs 1.49 lakh Kawasaki W175 pricing, ex-showroom

Hunter 350 Variant Price (ex-showroom) Retro Hunter Factory Series Rs 1.49 lakh Metro Hunter Dapper Series Rs 1.63 lakh Metro Hunter Rebel Series Rs 1.68 lakh Royal Enfield Hunter 350 pricing, ex-showroom

Kawasaki W175 vs Royal Enfield Hunter – Design and dimensions

The Kawasaki W175 sports a design inspired by the W800, and gets a single round headlamp, a tear-shaped fuel tank, squarish side panels, spoke wheels, and blacked-out engine components, giving the W175 a modern retro look.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features similar styling with a single headlight, blacked-out engine components and exhaust, and a side-slung exhaust, however, the Hunter 350 looks more appealing owing to its short fenders, up-swept exhaust, and the paint schemes on offer.

Dimensions Kawasaki W175 Royal Enfield Hunter Length 2,005 mm 2,055 mm Width 805 mm 800 mm Height 1,050 mm 1,055 mm Wheelbase 1,320 mm 1,370 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm 150 mm Weight 135 kg 177 kg Seat Height 790 mm 800 mm Fuel Capacity 12-litres 13-litres

Looking at the dimensions of the Kawasaki W175 and the Hunter 350, it’s evident that the Hunter outweighs the Japanese motorcycle by a considerable amount, however, the larger engine makes up for it.

Kawasaki W175 vs Royal Enfield Hunter – Equipment and features

The Kawasaki W175 gets telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, a disc brake up front with a single channel ABS and a drum brake at the rear, 17-inch spoke wheels and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The meter console does not offer any form of phone connectivity as the W175 is in a segment that is tuned more for commutes than tech features.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets similar features in terms of suspension, but when it comes to braking, Royal Enfield offers a choice between a single or double-channel ABS, depending on the variant of the Hunter. The same goes for wheels as well, because the entry-level Retro trim gets spoke wheels while the Metro version gets alloy wheels.

Instrumentation also differs between the two models and to know more details, you can read our comprehensive comparison between the Royal Enfield Hunter Retro and Metro. Overall, the Hunter 350 is better equipped of the two.

Kawasaki W175 vs Royal Enfield Hunter – Engine specifications

The two motorcycles differ widely in the engine specifications department as well. The Kawasaki W175 is powered by an air-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 12.8 bhp while the Royal Enfield Hunter gets a more powerful engine that makes 20.2 bhp. Both motorcycles get a standard 5-speed gearbox mated to the engines and fuel injection systems.

Engine specs Kawasaki W175 Royal Enfield Hunter Displacement 177 cc 349 cc Power 12.8 bhp 20.2 bhp Torque 13.2 Nm 27 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed

On paper, the Hunter 350 is more powerful than the W175 and this translates to real-world performance as well. The Kawasaki W175 is a great entry-level motorcycle, while the Hunter 350 is a great introduction for a rider to step into the world of Royal Enfield.