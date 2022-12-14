Kawasaki W175 deliveries begin in India: RE Hunter 350 rival

The deliveries of the Kawasaki W175 have begun in India. Priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom, it is the most affordable Kawasaki motorcycle and rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Kawasaki has begun the deliveries of its most affordable motorcycle, the W175, in India. The all-new Kawasaki W175 was launched in the Indian market in September this year at a starting price of Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it takes on the likes of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, TVS Ronin, etc.

Kawasaki W175: Engine specs

Powering Kawasaki’s most affordable motorcycle is a 177cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 12.8 bhp at 7,500 RPM along with 13.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Kawasaki W175: Hardware and features

The W175 gets telescopic front forks and 5-step adjustable dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. For braking duties, this motorcycle sports a 270 mm petal disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear with a single-channel ABS. In terms of features, it has a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Kawasaki W175: Variant-wise prices

W175 Variant Price (ex-showroom) Standard – Ebony Rs 1.47 lakh Special Edition – Candy Persimmon Red Rs 1.49 lakh

Kawasaki offers the W175 in two variants: Standard and Special Edition. While the former is available in a Ebony Black shade, the latter is finished in Candy Persimmon Red colour. They are priced at Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

