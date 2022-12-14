Kawasaki W175 deliveries begin in India: RE Hunter 350 rival

scorecardresearch

The deliveries of the Kawasaki W175 have begun in India. Priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom, it is the most affordable Kawasaki motorcycle and rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Kawasaki has begun the deliveries of its most affordable motorcycle, the W175, in India. The all-new Kawasaki W175 was launched in the Indian market in September this year at a starting price of Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it takes on the likes of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, TVS Ronin, etc. 

Kawasaki W175 price in India

Kawasaki W175: Engine specs 

Powering Kawasaki’s most affordable motorcycle is a 177cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 12.8 bhp at 7,500 RPM along with 13.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. 

kawasaki w175

Kawasaki W175: Hardware and features

The W175 gets telescopic front forks and 5-step adjustable dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. For braking duties, this motorcycle sports a 270 mm petal disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear with a single-channel ABS. In terms of features, it has a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Kawasaki W175: Variant-wise prices

W175 VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Standard – EbonyRs 1.47 lakh
Special Edition – Candy Persimmon RedRs 1.49 lakh

Kawasaki offers the W175 in two variants: Standard and Special Edition. While the former is available in a Ebony Black shade, the latter is finished in Candy Persimmon Red colour. They are priced at Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom. 

