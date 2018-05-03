Kawasaki Vulcan S gets a new orange colour: Why Kawasaki’s only cruiser in India is becoming a hit?

Kawasaki India has just launched the 'pearl lava orange' paint scheme for its Vulcan S cruiser motorcycle. The said colour option has made its entry to India at a price of Rs 5.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the price of the Vulcan S orange shade is Rs 10,000 more than the standard matte black colour. The Kawasaki Vulcan S is the only cruiser in the company's line up for India. Kawasaki says that the new Vulcan S is getting a positive response from the customers in the country and this is the reason the company has introduced the new orange colour of the motorcycle in order to offer more options to the masses. Bookings for the new colour option have begun at the company's dealerships across India.

Powering the Kawasaki Vulcan S is a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected mill is good for producing 61 bhp of power along with 63 Nm of torque. The braking on the Kawasaki Vulcan S is done with the help of a 300mm disc brake up front along with a 250mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also on offer as standard.

The Kawasaki Vulcan S gets a digital-analog instrument cluster and the tall handlebar offers an upright riding position to the rider. The motorcycle rides on 120/70 R18 front and 160/60 R 17 rear tyres that come coupled to black alloy wheels. The Vulcan S gets a split seating type layout that looks sporty.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 14-litre fuel tank and its total kerb weight stands at 236 kg. The overall body dimensions of the Kawasaki Vulcan S are 2310mm x 855mm x 1090mm (LxWxH). The bike has respective wheelbase and ground clearance of 1575mm and 130mm. The new Kawasaki Vulcan S locks its horns against the likes of the Harley Davidson Street 750.